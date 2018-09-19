Santa Barbara County
Former fire chief to fill in during recruitment
A former Santa Barbara County Fire Department chief is being brought back to serve as the interim chief until a permanent replacement can be found for Eric Peterson, who is retiring after 31 years of service.
Michael W. Dyer, who was the County Fire chief for almost six years until his retirement in 2015, will take over as interim chief Nov. 5, a county spokesman said.
The recruitment of a permanent chief will be a nationwide search expected to conclude in the early part of next year, the spokesman said.
Prior to his retirement, Dyer served more than 37 years in public safety positions and was the chief deputy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department before joining the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 2009.
He is currently working for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management as a technical specialist managing the Homeland Security Grant Program and project manager for the Hazard Mitigation Program and Valley Peak Communications Tower.
Dyer holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees and completed the Executive Leadership Program at the Naval Postgraduate School.
He has been certified as a hazardous materials specialist, urban search and rescue technician and paramedic and was the 18th chief officer in California to achieve the certification of fire chief from the state fire marshal.
Dyer also has served on several statewide committees, including as board chairman of FIRESCOPE, the Firefighting Resources of California Organized for Potential Emergencies, a cooperative group for the state’s local, rural and metropolitan fire departments, Cal Fire and federal fire agencies.
He also served as chairman of Cal Fire Contract Counties and as a member of the California Joint Apprenticeship Management Committee.
Santa Maria
Man sentenced to 45 years to life in niece's child abuse case
A Santa Maria man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his niece in March lost his bid for a new trial Tuesday and was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
After three weeks of trial testimony and two hours of jury deliberations, Everardo Antonio Valdez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force, kidnapping to commit rape, lewd acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a minor.
As part of his sentence, Valdez must register as a sex offender, pay $10,000 in fines and a victim restitution amount to be determined at a later date, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens, who led the prosecution team.
The victim, Jane Doe, is 11 years younger than Valdez, and didn't disclose the abuse until 2013 when she came forward to a Child Welfare Service employee, according to trial testimony.
Testimony also revealed that the incidents occurred multiple times in Valdez's Chaparral Street home in Santa Maria between 2005 and 2007, when Doe was between the ages of 5 and 7, and Valdez was about 16.
The law states that to convict an individual of aggravated sexual assault of a child, there must be at least a seven-year age difference between the perpetrator and victim.
Santa Barbara County
Lompoc woman identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 1
A 66-year-old Lompoc woman was identified as the victim of a fatal crash Monday on Highway 1 just south of Jalama Road.
Responding to reports of a vehicle crash at about 3:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response encountered a head-on collision involving a 1996 Toyota 4Runner and 2004 Ford van.
Elaine Ventura, of Lompoc, was traveling northbound in her 4Runner when, for unknown reasons, she made an unsafe turn, allowing her vehicle to drift into the southbound lane of Highway 1. Her vehicle then collided with the van, driven by Juan Romero Jr., 47, of Santa Barbara.
Ventura was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog, while Romero was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for three and a half hours while CHP conducted its on-scene investigation. The collision remains under investigation, and it is undetermined whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.
Santa Barbara County
Solvang Animal Rescue founder's probation violation hearing set
After having her new misdemeanor case dismissed last week by the prosecution, the prosecution will instead proceed with a probation violation hearing for Solvang Animal Rescue founder Julia DiSieno.
DiSieno, 58, was charged July 31 by the District Attorney's Office with one count of disturbing the peace by loud noise -- specifically, her neighbors Richard and Mary Nohr -- on June 14, according to her complaint.
The new misdemeanor case was filed two months after DiSieno was acquitted of threatening and assaulting her neighbors. DiSieno, however, was convicted of disobeying court orders after police found a police baton in her bedroom, for which she was sentenced to two years informal probation.
A trial date was originally planned for Sept. 24 but was canceled last week, after the prosecution announced that it will be dismissing her new misdemeanor case but instead will pursue a possible probation violation.
DiSieno's probation violation hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 30 in Department 6 of the Santa Maria Superior Court.