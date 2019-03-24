Santa Maria
Firearm, drugs, paraphernalia found; four arrested
Four persons were arrested late Friday afternoon in Santa Maria after officers served a search warrant and allegedly found a weapon, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team served the warrant in the 900 block of South Broadway around 5 p.m., according to a police spokesman.
Convicted felon Mario Garcia, 34, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Albrecht, 25, was charged with possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to a police officer.
Asia Duran, 22, was charged with possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding arrest warrant and providing false information to a police officer.
Haley Pacheco, 27, was charged with possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
All were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
No arrests during DUI checkpoint Friday night
There were no arrests during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department on Friday night.
Held at 700 N. Broadway from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, 417 vehicles were screened over the nine-hour period.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to Duane Schneider, supervisor for the department's Traffic Bureau.
Last year, the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.
Drivers caught operating a vehicle while impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $13,000, Schneider said.
The operation was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The department will conduct another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on April 12.
City collecting leisure needs assessment input
As Santa Maria looks to develop a parks and recreation action plan, the city is conducting a survey to assess the community’s leisure needs.
Recently, 3,830 randomly selected households were sent surveys through the mail, which will be available online in both English and Spanish by the end of the month.
Spanish-speaking city staff also plans to conduct surveys at key locations and events in late March and during the first week of April.
This Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan looks to provide an evaluation of the city’s leisure desires and demands, expected growth and potential impacts on future community leisure services, according to a city spokesperson.
A findings presentation and visioning workshop will be held with the Recreation and Parks Commission on May 14.
A parks and recreation management consulting firm — Louisville, Colorado-based GreenPlay, LLC — has been hired to oversee the Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan process.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.