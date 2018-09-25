Lompoc
Fatal crash south of Jalama Road closes Hwy. 1 for 4 hours Monday
A fatal two-vehicle collision near Lompoc, just south of Jalama Road, closed Highway 1 for four hours Monday as emergency crews remained on scene for extrication and cleanup efforts.
First reported to California Highway Patrol at 2:21 p.m., the female driver of a Honda sedan reportedly lost control and struck a pickup truck traveling southbound toward Santa Barbara. According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the impact of the collision sent the female driver of the sedan, estimated to be in her 50s, 15 feet over the side of the highway.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the pickup truck were uninjured.
CHP is investigating the incident.
Highway 1 is currently under construction between Lompoc and Highway 101, CHP Officer Kevin Rogers said. No work crew was present at the time of the collision.
Monday's crash is the third fatal collision in the area since last week.
Oxnard resident Alfredo Martinez died Friday night after a Lompoc driver collided with his pickup truck head-on.
Witnesses described seeing a Honda sedan, driven by Lompoc resident Bryan P. Charette, traveling northbound at a high rate of speed while making unsafe passing maneuvers over a double-yellow line. Charette, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with Martinez.
Lompoc resident Elaine Ventura, 66, died last Monday when, for unknown reasons, she made an unsafe turn, allowing her 4Runner to drift into the southbound lane of Highway 1. She was killed after her vehicle collided with a southbound van, driven by Juan Romero Jr., of Santa Barbara.
Lompoc
Six high school students hospitalized after suspected Xanax use; two arrested
One Cabrillo High School student and five students from Maple Continuation School were hospitalized Monday after it was determined that they were under the influence of the prescription drug Xanax, and two of the students were later arrested after one was allegedly found with more than 70 pills.
The incident began shortly after the start of school, when a teacher at Cabrillo notified the school’s resource officer that a student appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after that, sheriff’s deputies responded to the nearby Maple campus after a student there also appeared to be under the influence.
Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation and reportedly located a vehicle that was being used by the teen in the school's parking lot with three female Maple students inside who were unresponsive and a fourth impaired female who was located outside of the vehicle. Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response paramedics responded to provide medical assistance to all of the students.
It was determined that all six were under the influence of Xanax, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they were each transported for medical evaluations.
One of the teens from Maple was later arrested and charged with possession and distribution of Xanax. He was found with more than 70 pills in his possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
That student was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall after being medically cleared. He was reportedly already on probation.
The Cabrillo High School student, who was also reportedly on probation, was arrested for violation of probation.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the names of any of the affected students. None of them were reported to have suffered serious injury.