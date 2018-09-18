Santa Barbara County
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 1 south of Lompoc
Highway 1 was closed Monday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision near Lompoc just south of Jalama Road.
Responding to reports of a vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire crews encountered a head-on collision involving a work van and Toyota 4Runner.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said the female driver of the northbound 4Runner and a small canine were killed on impact. The male driver of the southbound work van was transported by CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Highway 1 was closed into Monday evening as Santa Barbara County Fire crews remained on scene for extrication and clean-up efforts.
The Buellton division of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Santa Maria
Local man arrested for alleged stabbing Sunday
A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday by Santa Maria Police after he allegedly stabbed someone in the upper torso.
Around 2 a.m., a 37-year-old Hispanic man and Santa Maria resident walked into Marian Regional Medical Center with several nonlife-threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, according to a department spokesman.
The victim was not identified.
Officers responded and determined the location of the stabbing was in the 700 Block of South Curryer Street, the spokesman said. After the crime scene was located, officers obtained information which led them to the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Ramon Gonzalez, of Santa Maria.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.