Cuyama
Early morning car crash on Highway 166 sparks small vegetation fire
A small vegetation fire sparked early Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole on Highway 166 near Cuyama.
At about 2 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County sheriff's and American Medical Response officials, responded to Highway 166, south of Cuyama, to a reported traffic collision.
Upon arrival, officials found that a car had crashed into a power pole and sheared the pole. The lines that came down as a result of the crash started a small vegetation fire that burned a quarter acre, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.
The driver, who was the single occupant, was not injured in the crash, Zaniboni said.
Highway 166 was shut down for about an hour as crews worked on scene but has since reopened. The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
Santa Maria
Probable cause hearing set for November in Elyse Erwin murder case
The suspect accused of lying in wait outside of Waller Park last year before fatally shooting his former girlfriend will begin his probable cause hearing Nov. 28.
The probable cause hearing gives the prosecution a chance to lay out evidence to hold the defendant, Jorge Fernandez Tovar, to answer to special circumstances murder and other special allegations.
Elyse Erwin was found dead in the early morning hours of April 16, 2017, just outside of Waller Park in the 100 block of Goodwin Road. A passerby reportedly found Erwin lying next to her car and called 911, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that Erwin had been shot in the head.
Tovar was later found at his Lompoc residence and was detained for questioning and subsequently arrested.
Santa Barbara County
Chumash, County Fire to unveil new ladder truck
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Santa Barbara County Fire Department will unveil a new fire truck with an open house and reception Monday, Oct. 1, at Station 30 in Solvang.
Tours of the station, which was renovated to accommodate the longer aerial ladder truck, will be available, and appetizers and refreshments will be served during the event from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tribal leaders, County Fire and government officials and local dignitaries are scheduled to attend the open house that’s open to the public.
The tribe purchased the $1.2 million ladder truck to help fight any fires that might break out at the Chumash Casino Resort’s 12-story hotel.
But it will also be available for potential fires in three-story hotels located in Solvang and Buellton as well as other tall structures throughout the Valley.
Station 30 is located behind Solvang City Hall at 1644 Oak St. and faces Second Street.