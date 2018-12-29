SANTA MARIA
DUI/license checkpoint nets one arrest
A checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police on Friday night netted one arrest, authorities announced Saturday.
The Police Department's traffic unit had executed a DUI/driver's license checkpoint at 1600 North Broadway, southbound, between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Checkpoints are usually placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public, according to a spokesperson.
Out of the 185 vehicles that were screened Friday night, one driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked. There were no arrests made for DUI, alcohol or drug impairment, according to Santa Maria Police, nor any arrests for illegal drugs and other criminal charges.
For those that take prescription drugs, particularly products that have a driving/operating machinery warning on the label, they can become impaired enough to get a DUI, according to police. Marijuana also can be impairing to drivers, especially with the combination of alcohol and/or other drugs, and can also result in a DUI.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Santa Maria Police will be conducting another DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the upcoming months in its ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon local streets and highways.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SANTA MARIA
Hometown Heroes noms being accepted
Nominations are now being accepted for Hometown Heroes for the months of January through June by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the American Legion.
The Santa Maria Hometown Heroes Program was created to recognize individuals who serve or have served in the military.
To be eligible, candidates must be on active duty, retired or honorably discharged or among those who gave their lives in action in one of the branches of the U.S. armed forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
The service member must be or have been a resident of the city of Santa Maria or have an immediate family member — spouse, parent, grandparent, brother, sister, son, daughter, aunt or uncle — residing or working in the city.
Honorees will be recognized with their names, photographs and service information on a banner displayed from streetlights on College Drive from Betteravia Road to McCoy Street.
The banners will hang for approximately six months.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth.