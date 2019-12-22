County Lines: Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash; wanted felon arrested after foot pursuit; sheriff's K-9 makes 200th drug discovery;

SANTA YNEZ
Driver killed when car hits tree on Hwy 154
One person died in a single-vehicle crash about shortly after 7 p.m. Friday on Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The crash on the westbound side of the highway near the entrance to Circle V Ranch Camp was reported to the California Highway Patrol about 7:10 p.m., and two County Fire engines were dispatched about four minutes later.
The first fire units to arrive found a single vehicle had rolled over and crashed into an oak tree, where it came to rest upside-down, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Because extensive work would be required to extricate the occupant of the car, a third engine was requested, he said. CHP and County Sheriff’s Office units were also at the scene.
An AMR ambulance and CalSTAR Air Medical Services also responded, Bertucelli said.
Rescuers subsequently determined the driver died in the crash, but they remained at the scene to continue extrication, he said, adding the coroner had been contacted.
The name of the deceased driver had not been released as of press time Saturday.
Traffic remained restricted in the area of the crash for more than an hour after the crash.
SOLVANG
Wanted felon arrested following foot pursuit
A Los Alamos man with two warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Solvang after he ran from deputies, dropped his wallet containing his ID and was found by two K-9s who tracked him into the Santa Ynez River bed.
When deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic enforcement stop just after 3 p.m. near Willow Drive and First Street in Solvang, the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
As he ran, jumping over residential fences, he dropped his wallet containing his driver’s license, which was used to identify him as 33-year-old Michael Ibison, Zick said.
A records check revealed two arrest warrants had been issued for Ibison, the first for failure to appear for a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, with bail set at $10,000.
The second was a no-bail warrant for felony violation of probation by being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, with a violent felon enhancement, Zick said.
You have free articles remaining.
The County Air Support Unit and two sheriff’s K-9 units responded to assist with the search, and a witness provided deputies with the location where the suspect had entered the riverbed.
The K-9s tracked the suspect into a wooded thicket in the riverbed, where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Zick said Ibison was armed with a large fixed-blade knife at the time of his arrest, and drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were allegedly located inside his vehicle.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff’s K-9 Krypto logs 200th drugs discovery
One of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program dogs hit a milestone last week in his assigned task of drug detection, a sheriff’s representative said.
Two-year-old black Labrador retriever Krypto, assigned to Custody Deputy Ian Ur, logged his 200th narcotics find, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Krypto and Ur work primarily at the Santa Barbara Main Jail, where they search for drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, suboxone and marijuana, Zick said.
Thursday also was the last working day for K-9 Magnum, a German shepherd who was assigned to Deputy Mike McNeil and, after six years of service, will now spend his retirement with McNeil and his family.
Zick said in early 2020, the Sheriff’s Office will purchase two additional dogs, one of which will be assigned to patrol operations to replace Magnum and the other to custody operations to assist Krypto.
That will bring the sheriff’s total number of K-9 teams to six.
The Sheriff’s Office K9 program is funded primarily through donations. Those interested in donating to the program can email Info@sbsheriff.org to find out how. For more information, visit SBSheriff.org.
SANTA BARBARA
Repair work begins on Hwy 154 below Cave burn
Caltrans repair work that began Friday on Highway 154 between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road to deal with impacts from the Cave fire is expected to continue through the winter months.
Construction crews will create additional catchment structures for roadside ditches downslope of the Cave fire burn scar, where the lack of vegetation will lead to excess runoff and erosion from winter rains.
The work will result in a temporary reduction of the westbound passing lane in that section of the highway from the installation of a concrete K-rail barrier, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Electronic message signs will be posted to advise motorists, the spokesman said, adding that drivers should experience only minor delays.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $1.3 million emergency project.