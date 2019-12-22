County Lines: Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash; wanted felon arrested after foot pursuit; sheriff's K-9 makes 200th drug discovery;

SANTA YNEZ

Driver killed when car hits tree on Hwy 154

One person died in a single-vehicle crash about shortly after 7 p.m. Friday on Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The crash on the westbound side of the highway near the entrance to Circle V Ranch Camp was reported to the California Highway Patrol about 7:10 p.m., and two County Fire engines were dispatched about four minutes later.

The first fire units to arrive found a single vehicle had rolled over and crashed into an oak tree, where it came to rest upside-down, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Because extensive work would be required to extricate the occupant of the car, a third engine was requested, he said. CHP and County Sheriff’s Office units were also at the scene.

An AMR ambulance and CalSTAR Air Medical Services also responded, Bertucelli said.

Rescuers subsequently determined the driver died in the crash, but they remained at the scene to continue extrication, he said, adding the coroner had been contacted.

The name of the deceased driver had not been released as of press time Saturday.