Santa Barbara County
Driver hospitalized following vehicle crash south of Highway 135 at Harris Grade Road
A driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries Wednesday after her vehicle went 40 feet over the side of the roadway south of Highway 135 near Los Alamos.
At about 11:25 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials were dispatched to the area of Highway 135 at Harris Grade Road to a report of a vehicle rollover.
According to initial emergency dispatch reports, the car veered about 40 feet off the roadway and into a nearby field where it landed on its side. Crews arrived on scene and found a single occupant -- a female driver estimated to be between the ages of 35 and 40 -- inside the car.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
Santa Maria
Library hosting interactive photography exhibit
The Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall gallery will host “IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways,” an interactive photography exhibit, from now through Dec. 13.
The exhibit, which was developed by local photographer and retired Air Force Col. Lee-Volker Cox, includes photographs from Europe, the Arctic, North America and the Pacific Islands.
“IMAGINE is very different from other exhibitions I’ve created,” Cox said in a news release. “Photographs are very good at presenting a moment in time to the viewer. Often people walk away and think ‘That was nice’ or ‘Those were beautiful pictures, I would like to visit there someday.’ A central component to IMAGINE is engaging the viewer to actually participate and transport themselves beyond what is visible in the photo: who is on the other side of the window; what is happening behind the door; or why would someone take this path.”
An artist's reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Shepard Hall.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lee-Volker Cox at LeeVCox@gmail.com or 805-406-4379, or graphics technician Sara Voss at 805-925-0994, ext. 2832.