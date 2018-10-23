Santa Maria
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hourslong standoff
A Santa Maria man was arrested after an hourslong standoff in an alleged domestic violence incident during the early morning hours Monday.
Ryan Bevington, 47, who is suspected of injuring his girlfriend, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. after officers breached the front door of his house at East Orange Street and South East Avenue.
Police received a call about 2:33 a.m. and responded to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the unidentified woman was being treated for unspecified injuries.
A neighbor said a police officer told her Bevington had thrown the woman through a window.
The victim directed police to Bevington’s residence, and after a patrol officer drove by the house and saw Bevington was there, a force of 10 officers surrounded the residence, said Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Using a loudspeaker, police repeatedly asked Bevington to leave the home and surrender: “This is the Santa Maria Police Department. Your house is surrounded and we are not leaving. We want to resolve this peacefully. Come out the front door with your hands in the air.”
Bevington allegedly went into his back yard a couple of times but returned to the house, and at some point his dog escaped the yard and wandered around the neighborhood appearing disoriented.
After Bevington did not respond to the requests to surrender nor to calls placed to his phone, police asked him to contact them by calling 911.
Kline said police sent in a phone for Bevington to use, but he still failed to respond.
Eventually, the Detective Bureau obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant, and officers breached the front door to take Bevington into custody, Kline said.
Neighbors said police have been frequently called to the house for disturbances.
San Luis Obispo County
Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Panel to discuss emergency planning
Emergency planning during Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s decommissioning will be the topic of the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel’s monthly public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 24.
The meeting, to be held at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo, will include a presentation by Bruce Watson, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s chief of reactor decommissioning, a spokeswoman for the panel said.
Panelists are community members who broadly reflect diverse community viewpoints and live in proximity to Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which is located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Representatives from Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the plant’s owner, will be on hand to discuss the status of decommissioning planning and to answer questions, the spokeswoman said
The meeting will start with an open house poster session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for panelists and members of the public to speak with experts on the process of decommissioning nuclear power plants.
That will be followed by the public meeting from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will provide input on community opinion to PG&E for its site-specific decommissioning plan, future land use and repurposing recommendations.
For more information about the panel, visit www.pge.com/engagementpanel.
Santa Maria
Parks department and The Patch to hold free teen pumpkin carving contest
Looking to spend an evening making pumpkin masterpieces while enjoying Halloween music?
The city of Santa Maria and The Patch will host a teen pumpkin carving contest Oct. 30 at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
The contest, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., is free for teens in grades seven through 12. Pumpkins will be donated by The Patch.
Registration is required and is open to 20 participants. Those interested may register online by visiting www.cityofsantamaria.org/register and searching for “pumpkin” in the keyword search.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.