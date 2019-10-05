SANTA MARIA
Deputies help Humane Society spring cat from jail
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Santa Maria Valley Humane Society joined forces last week to help a wayward cat who had been living in the Northern Branch Jail construction site.
The cat, named Phoenix, was spotted by Sgt. Bill Wolf, who contacted the animal shelter after noticing the cat was living inside a seismic joint at the construction site, said Matt Chan, director of community engagement at the Humane Society.
The open joint in the building construction was scheduled to be filled with sealant, and the sheriff's office was concerned that the cat could be in danger of being hurt or displaced.
With assistance from the Humane Society, Phoenix was trapped on Sept. 27, Chan said.
The cat, now neutered and vaccinated, is with a foster "parent" from Woods Humane Society and will be relocated to serve as a barn cat.
Once operational, the Northern Branch Jail will collaborate with the Humane Society on an inmate dog training and cat socialization program.
Chan said anyone can contact the Humane Society about its Community Cats program, which provides loans of cat traps free of charge, along with free neutering, spaying and vaccinations.
Residents who are looking for resources to help with Community Cats can call Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 805-349-3435, ext. 6.
GOLETA
County, state, federal agencies plan oil spill drill
A drill to practice deploying oil booms on the ocean is scheduled for Oct. 9 near Goleta by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a spokesman said.
County Fire, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Oil Spill Prevention and Response and U.S. Coast Guard personnel will deploy the booms in response to the mock release of oil in the Goleta Beach area, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The drill using County Fire resources and water rescue equipment is designed to maintain proficiency and multiagency collaboration in responding to oil spills, Bertucelli said.
Fire equipment will be at the scene for the duration of the drill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but no road or beach closures are planned, he said.
GUADALUPE
New city administrator may be hired Tuesday night
The Guadalupe City Council will consider appointing a former Sand City city administrator to take the reins from Guadalupe's current interim administrator during the council's Tuesday meeting.
If approved by the council, Todd Bodem, who served as city administrator in Monterey County's Sand City, will replace interim City Administrator Robert Perrault, who has filled the position on a temporary basis since early March.
Bodem would begin the job Nov. 1.
Most recently, Bodem was the city administrator for Sand City from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, he held various positions in local and regional government in Minnesota for nearly 28 years.
Bodem received a bachelor's degree in local and urban affairs from St. Cloud University and a master's degree in urban and regional studies from Minnesota University.
The appointment would mark the end of a nearly nine-month search for a new permanent city administrator after Cruz Ramos stepped down in February.
During the search, several qualified applicants from throughout the western United States were considered, a city spokeswoman said, adding respondents were subjected to a comprehensive review and selection process.
The City Council interviewed the most qualified applicants during a session held at the end of July and then interviewed two finalists in a session held in August.
The proposed employment agreement calls for Bodem to serve for three years. At that point, the City Council would review whether to extend his term of employment.
If appointed by the council, Bodem would receive an annual base salary of $137,500.
SANTA YNEZ
Rash of burglaries prompts request for public’s help
Three residential burglaries in three days in Santa Ynez, with similar methods of entry and similar items taken, have prompted a request for assistance and words of advice from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Two burglaries took place Tuesday, Oct. 1, when a homeowner in the 3600 block of Olive Street came home from work to find the residence had been burglarized.
A second victim in the 1300 block of Refugio Road returned home in the afternoon it also had been burglarized, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.
In both cases, the perpetrator entered through an unlocked rear door, and similar items were taken from each home, Raney said.
Two days later, a third residential burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Tyndall Street, where again the perpetrator gained access through an unlocked rear door and the modus operandi was similar to the two Tuesday burglaries, Raney said.
Currently, no suspect or vehicle associated with the crimes had been identified, he said, although detectives are actively working the investigation.
Raney asked anyone with information relating to the burglaries to contact the Solvang station of the Sheriff’s Office at 805-686-5000 during business hours or the nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 after hours.
Anonymous tips can be left online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Raney also asked residents to watch for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, and if they spot something suspicious, they should note the license plate or physical description of the suspicious vehicles or individuals and call 911.
Residents also should lock their windows and doors when they leave home, he said.