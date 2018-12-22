SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Deadline extended for Ag Order 4.0 comments
The deadline for submitting comments on proposed regulatory requirements for the next Agricultural Order has been extended about four days by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Written comments on the options tables for Agricultural Order 4.0 are now due by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, said a spokesman for the Water Board.
Written comments should be emailed to AgNOI@waterboards.ca.gov, with “Comments to Ag Order 4.0 Options Tables” in the subject line.
Water Board staff is looking for answers to specific questions about requirements that could be included in Ag Order 4.0, which will replace the current version of regulations governing runoff from irrigated agricultural operations.
A range of possible regulation requirements are expressed in the options tables prepared by the staff.
The questions involve prioritization and phasing, numeric limits, time schedules to achieve numeric limits, monitoring and reporting, incentives, consequences, CEQA, costs and alternative options.
For more information on Ag Order 4.0 and the options tables, visit www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/water_issues/programs/ag_waivers/.
'I Am Ag' calendars available at 2 new locations
The 2019 "I Am Ag" calendar features 13 scenic photos of Santa Barbara County's diverse agricultural regions — from Santa Maria farms and ranches to Lompoc flower fields and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards.
The calendar is now available for $20 at the following locations:
- Farm Supply Co. in Santa Maria and Buellton, 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria; 700 McMurray Road, Buellton.
- Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, 180 Industrial Way, Buellton.
- Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S.Thornburg St., Santa Maria.
- Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.
New locations:
- Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, 111 S I St. Lompoc.
- Morrell's Farm Fresh Dining, 225 McMurray Road, Buellton.
Proceeds from calendar sales will support agricultural advocacy, outreach and education programs sponsored by the county Farm Bureau.
Calendar sponsors are:
- California Community Colleges Doing What Matters (Agriculture Water Environmental Technology)
- ERG
- Hancock College
- Babe Farms
- Community Bank of Santa Maria
- Ellwood Ranch
- Farm Supply Co.
- Innovative Produce
- Plantel Nurseries
- Santa Maria Fairpark
- Santa Maria Times
- Santa Ynez Valley Star
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber
- Rural Planning Services & Urban Planning Concepts