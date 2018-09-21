Santa Barbara County
County: Don't recycle plastic bags
Plastic bags are trash, not a recyclable product.
That’s the word from the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works, which is asking residents and businesses to not place them in their blue recycling containers.
In all jurisdictions throughout the county, plastic bags and film plastics — plastic wrapping, Saran Wrap and small plastic pouches — are not recyclable and should not go into recycling containers at home and work.
For more than five years, there has been no market for plastic bags mixed in with commingled recyclables, said Lael Wageneck, public engagement specialist for the Public Works Department.
Although some large supermarkets can take back the reusable plastic bags they provide, they are limited in what they can recycle by the lack of a market for other types of film plastic, Wageneck said.
Throwing plastic bags into recycling containers is a problem because they get tangled up with other materials and are hard to pull out without snagging something recyclable with them.
Plastic bags are also inherently difficult to keep free of contaminants and, as a result, are the biggest cause of contamination in commingled recycling.
Wageneck said the county and all its cities are asking the public to take reusable bags when they go shopping and to use durable containers for such things as food storage to reduce the amount of trash the community produces.
For more information on reducing, reusing and recycling waste, visit www.lessismore.org.
Vandenberg Village
VVCSD celebrates new headquarters
The Vandenberg Village Community Services District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its new office, located at 3745 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann joined longest-serving board member Bob Wyckoff in cutting the ribbon while the VVCSD board, staff and about 50 members of the public looked on.
The event marked the culmination of a three-year-long project.
The VVCSD was established in 1983 as a local government agency for the purpose of providing water and wastewater services to the community of Vandenberg Village. It is governed by a board of five locally elected directors.
For more information on the organization, visit www.vvcsd.org/index.html.
Santa Barbara County
Deadline near for Citizen's Academy program
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Goleta and UCSB police departments are accepting applications through Sept. 26 to join the upcoming Citizen's Academy program, which offers training and volunteer opportunities for people seeking a career in law enforcement.
The seven-week interactive course begins Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 14, with classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at various locations throughout the county. Officials said 100-percent attendance is required.
The class ends with a graduation ceremony and celebratory barbecue Nov. 17.
The Citizen's Academy is aimed at community members who are seeking a career in law enforcement, custody operations, dispatch operations or anyone who would like to join the sheriff's volunteer team or enter any of the department's hiring tracks.
The academy includes training in multiple areas central to modern policing, such as major incidents, active shooter situations, restorative policing, jail operation, K-9 operations, crisis intervention, firearms, search and seizure law and de-escalating communication.
Participants will also have the opportunity to be coached through practice scenarios by senior field training officers.
Applications for the Citizen's Academy can be found at https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy.
Applicants should scan and email the application to Senior Deputy Dave Valadez at dmv4120@sbsheriff.org.
For more information, contact Valadez at 805-319-9773.