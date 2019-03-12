Santa Barbara County
Attic fire damages 4-car garage in Orcutt; no injuries reported
No injuries were reported in a Monday morning attic fire that damaged a four-car garage in Orcutt.
At approximately 9:57 a.m., five engines from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire in the 3800 block of Angeles Road.
Initially reported as a possible backyard burn, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said upon arrival crews determined the fire was located in the attic of a detached garage.
With an aggressive attack, crews were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes, according to Bertucelli.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Residents, who were not home when the fire broke out, are not expected to be displaced.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Santa Maria
Two injured in three-car crash on Railroad Avenue
A three-car pileup Monday in Santa Maria led to traffic delays and lane closures in the 1000 block of north Railroad Avenue.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. when one vehicle stopped and activated its emergency lights to allow pedestrians to cross the street, according to Officer Jose de Leija.
"The second vehicle slowed down and saw the same thing, but the third vehicle did not," he said. "It rear-ended [them] and created a chain reaction."
After the crash, two northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed.
Two occupants suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. They were transported by American Medical Response to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Santa Maria
Three arrested for purchasing alcohol for minors during decoy operation
Santa Maria Police arrested three people Saturday during a statewide operation targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors.
During the “shoulder tap” operation, a decoy under the age of 21 attempts to get people to purchase alcohol from stores that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.
On Saturday, Santa Maria Police contacted 30 individuals at six different establishments and arrested three people who agreed to buy the minor alcohol, a department spokesman said.
Santa Maria Police also conducted a “minor decoy” operation, which involves a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverages from establishments that are licensed to serve alcohol for consumption on premises, the spokesman said. No individuals were arrested during the minor decoy operation.
These type of programs are intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, the spokesman said, adding that statistics show that teens have a greater rate of drunk-driving crashes than adults.
Funding for the operation was provided the California Alcoholic Beverage Control grant to the Santa Maria Police Department in conjunction with the Guadalupe Police Department.
Santa Barbara County
Figueroa Mountain pile burn set for this week
The first of a series of pile burn in the Figueroa Mountain area is scheduled to take place this week, according to officials from the Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
Burns will begin the week of March 11 at 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. on permissive burn days, when weather conditions are right to direct smoke away from populated areas, said Andrew Madsen, Los Padres public affairs officer.
Crews plan to burn 1 to 10 acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush each day. Additional burns are set to occur through the month of March.
Madsen said crews hope to use the one-day controlled burns to reduce the risk and limit the spread of an uncontrolled wildfire should it spark in the area. The prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than vegetation fires and reduce the impact of potential soil loss and sedimentation of local watersheds.
The burning operation is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, San Joaquin Valley and Ventura County air pollution control districts and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on area communities.