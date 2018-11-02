Gaviota
Crews contain vegetation fire that sparked near Tajiguas Landfill
Crews contained a brush fire that burned about 3 acres in Gaviota on Thursday. No structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were issued during the incident, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
At about 3:55 p.m., County Fire was dispatched to the Baron Canyon area just west of the Tajiguas Landfill to reports of a possible grass fire. Upon arrival, crews found approximately 2 to 3 acres burning in heavy fuel, brush and in a very steep canyon, Zaniboni said.
Six engines helped in the effort, along with one helicopter making water drops and an air tanker from Paso Robles, Zaniboni said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Santa Maria
Police to participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' at Dunkin' Donuts
To raise money for Special Olympics, Santa Maria Police officers will take to the roofs of Dunkin' Donuts today for the second Cop on a Rooftop event.
Slated to run from 6 to 10 a.m., the event will see Santa Maria Police officers camping out on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts. Guests who visit Dunkin’ will be asked to donate to Special Olympics Southern California. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
There are more than 40 law enforcement agencies participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event at more than 60 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California.
“Dunkin’ has been a terrific partner, and we are excited to host Cop on a Rooftop with them again,” said Special Olympics Southern California CEO Bill Shumard. “With Dunkin’ and law enforcement as our teammates, we’ll be able to transform even more people with intellectual disabilities through sports, wellness and leadership programs.”
Santa Maria
Cleanup scheduled for cemetery
The Santa Maria Cemetery District will conduct its next cleanup of cemetery grounds from Monday through Friday.
The public is encouraged to remove any flowers that they would like to save on or before Sunday, cemetery manager Becky Badenell said.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove all items from graves, including fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times, and any item in violation of the rules will be removed. Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.