Santa Barbara County
County parks annual day-use pass discounted for veterans
All veterans will pay a reduced price for an annual day-use pass to two major Santa Barbara County parks after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the discount at their meeting last week.
The cost of an annual pass for veterans of any of the United States armed forces or reserves, regardless of where they live, is now $10.
Previously, the annual fee was $50 for veterans who live in Santa Barbara County and $60 for veterans who live elsewhere.
The annual pass, good for one year from the date of purchase, is accepted at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and Jalama Beach County Park for day-use entry.
The pass can be purchased at both parks and at the County Community Services Department Parks Division on the second floor at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
Passes will soon be available at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial and Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial buildings.
To purchase a veterans annual pass, individuals must present one of three eligible identifications:
A California driver’s license or identification card with the “Veteran” designation issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles;
A California State Parks Distinguished Veteran Pass issued by the California Parks Department; or,
A Veterans Identification Card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.
Santa Barbara County
Caltrans starts culvert project on Hwy 154
A project to maintain the liners within drainage culverts in various locations near Highway 154 was launched Monday by Caltrans, and motorists should expect to encounter lane closures and traffic controls on weekdays.
The work is taking place from the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge to just south of Camino Cielo Road and is expected to be complete in December, weather permitting, said Jim Shivers, spokesman for Caltrans District 5.
Shivers noted work, lane closures and traffic controls are not scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, nor the following day, Nov. 23.
At other times, within passing lanes and sections where Highway 154 is two lanes in each direction, motorists will encounter closures of the outside lane in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In sections where the highway is one lane in each direction, motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Motorists can expect delays to not exceed 10 minutes, Shivers said, adding that motorists are advised to move over and slow down when driving through the work zones.
The contractor for the $291,000 project is Conley General Engineering of Santa Cruz.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.