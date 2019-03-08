Santa Maria
Country duo Maddie & Tae to perform at County Fair
Rising country music duo Maddie & Tae will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
The duo is the second act announced as part of the Bud Light Concert Series. The concert is free with paid admission.
Best known for their platinum-selling single “Girl in a Country Song,” Maddie & Tae have toured with Brad Paisley and have made appearances daytime and prime-time talk and variety shows. They will join Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour later this year.
Writing in Forbes magazine, music journalist Hugh McIntyre called their latest compilation one of the most anticipated country albums of 2019. Last year, they were nominated for duo of the year at the 52nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We’re fortunate to have this talented duo perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "It will be a real treat for audiences to see these rising stars.”
Santa Barbara County
Prescribed pile burning operation starts on Figueroa Mountain
The U.S. Forest Service started a pile burning operation Thursday on Figueroa Mountain, and additional burns are planned through the rest of March, a Los Padres National Forest spokesman said.
Crews plan to burn from 1 to 10 acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush each day, said Andrew Madsen, Los Padres public affairs officer.
Burning operations will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. on permissive burn days when weather conditions are right to direct smoke away from populated areas, Madsen said.
The goal of the one-day pile burns are to reduce the risk of wildfire and lessen the impacts should a wildfire break out in the area, he said.
Prescribed burns can help prevent wildfires from spreading and can reduce the impacts on watersheds resulting from soil loss and sedimentation.
The burning operation is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, San Joaquin Valley and Ventura County air pollution control districts and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on area communities.
Lompoc
Pile burning planned in Burton Mesa area of Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will conduct the second in a series of pile burning operations starting Thursday in the Burton Mesa area near Lompoc, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Piles of brush and tree branches resulting from creating defensible space around communities are located in three separate burn plots located west of Rucker Road and east of East Mesa Oaks subdivision and north of Galaxy Way and Titian Avenue between Oakhill Drive and Northoaks Drive, Zaniboni said.
Burning operations will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and be finished by 4 p.m. on permissive burn days.
The burning operation depends on weather and air quality conditions favorable for smoke dispersal. If conditions are not right, the burning will be rescheduled.
Pile burning is the most efficient way to eliminate cuttings and other biomass from clearing operations to safeguard surrounding communities in the event of a wildfire, Zaniboni said.
An additional series of burns will occur through June 1, and notifications will be issued each week burning is expected to take place, he said.
Zaniboni advised motorists to use caution when driving near prescribed burns.
The burning is planned by the County Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality in nearby communities.