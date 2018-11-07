Santa Maria
Meeting planned on housing, homelessness plan
Northern Santa Barbara County residents can share their ideas about housing and homelessness in a planning meeting set for next week in Santa Maria, according to a spokesman for the County Community Services Department.
The meeting to seek input on developing strategies and creating an action plan to address those issues is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Maramonte Community Center, 620 Sunrise Drive.
A similar meeting for South County residents is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. that day in the Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.
Those who attend the meeting can learn more about increasing access to safe, affordable housing, coordinating resources to respond to individual needs and building capacity to address the needs of homeless subpopulations, the spokesman said.
Homeless subpopulations include families, children and youths, seniors, veterans, the chronically homeless and people with severe mental health conditions or substance abuse issues and treatment needs.
Attendees will hear from other Santa Barbara County stakeholders about resources and programs that are working well in the county and can share their thoughts on how to incorporate those ideas into the county’s homeless response systems over the coming years.
For more information, contact Joni Kelly of the County Housing and Community Development Department at jkelly@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.
Santa Maria
22nd annual Turkey Trot Fun Run set for Nov. 17
Walkers and runners of all fitness levels are invited to the 22nd annual Turkey Trot Fun Run on Nov. 17 at Jim May Park, 809 Stanford Drive.
The 5K is an out-and-back course to the Santa Maria River Multipurpose Trail open to participants ages 14 years old and older. The 1-mile run loops twice around Jim May Park and is designed for ages 6 to 13.
Early bird registration of $25 is due by Nov. 9. Those registering after that date will be charged $30 and shirt sizes will not be guaranteed. Only limited day-of-event registrations will be accepted. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile starts at 9:45 a.m. Awards will be given to first- and second-place finishers in 12 age categories.
Those interested can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Anyone with questions are asked to call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.