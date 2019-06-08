Lompoc
Coastal Commission postpones Surf Beach, snowy plover discussions until December
The California Coastal Commission has postponed its discussions regarding the potential removal of restrictions from Surf Beach until December at the soonest, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne announced this week.
The issue had been tentatively scheduled for discussion at the commission's July meetings but was instead pushed back until its Dec. 11 to 13 meetings in Oxnard.
Osborne announced the change in scheduling at the Lompoc City Council's June 4 meeting.
The planned discussions were sparked by a push this year from Lompoc leaders to remove the annual restrictions at the beach, which have been in place for about 20 years.
The beach is located on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, and the restrictions are enforced by base officials in what they say is an effort to protect the Western snowy plover, a small bird that nests at the beach.
In a letter dated May 8, Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop asked the commission to not only open the beach up for year-round access but also to recreational fishing.
The mission of the California Coastal Commission, according to its website, is to protect and enhance the state’s coast and oceans for current and future generations “through careful planning and regulation of environmentally sustainable development, rigorous use of science, strong public participation, education and effective intergovernmental coordination.”
Santa Maria Valley
Humane Society celebrates Adopt-a-Cat Month with no-cost adoptions
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats during the month of June in honor of national Adopt-a-Cat Month.
The no-cost adoption promotion includes all adult cats at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road; Petco, 615 E. Betteravia Ave.; and PetSmart, 2306 S. Bradley Road.
All cats have been examined by a shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. All cats go home with a bag of Purina cat food and a voucher for a free health exam from a participating area veterinarian.
The promotion is available due to sponsorship by a generous donor, a Humane Society spokesman said.
Created by the American Humane Association, National Adopt-a-Cat Month is celebrated each June to draw attention to the number of homeless cats in shelters at the start of summer.
"Animal shelters are typically filled to capacity with felines all summer long," said Matt Chan, director of community engagement for the Humane Society.
"Our hope is that we can place even more cats into loving homes during this critical time, making room for more lives to be saved when we transfer cats out of high-risk areas like Southern California," Chan said.