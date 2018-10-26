Santa Maria
Cleanup scheduled for Santa Maria Cemetery
The Santa Maria Cemetery District will conduct its next cleanup of cemetery grounds from Nov. 5 through 9.
The public is encouraged to remove any flowers that they would like to save on or before Nov. 4, cemetery manager Becky Badenell said.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove all items from graves, including fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times, and any item in violation of the rules will be removed. Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.
Santa Maria
Santa Maria and The Patch to hold free teen pumpkin carving contest
Looking to spend an evening making pumpkin masterpieces while enjoying Halloween music?
The City of Santa Maria and The Patch will host a teen pumpkin carving contest Oct. 30 at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
The contest, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., is free for teens in grades seven through 12. Pumpkins will be donated by The Patch.
Registration is required and is open to 20 participants. Those interested may register online by visiting www.cityofsantamaria.org/register and searching for “pumpkin” in the keyword search.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.