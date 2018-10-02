Santa Maria
City Council candidates to take part in public forum Oct. 11
Candidates for the Santa Maria City Council’s 3rd and 4th District elections are set to present their platforms and take audience questions at a free public forum Oct. 11.
Intended to help voters make informed decisions in the Nov. 6 election, the forum is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters. Other sponsors include the Fund for Santa Barbara, the Santa Maria Times, the Area Agency on Aging and the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP.
The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Joseph E. Centeno Betteravia Government Center, located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
The upcoming election marks the first time Santa Maria will use a district system for its council elections. The 3rd District, which roughly encompasses the southwest portion of the city, and the 4th District, which encompasses the southeast portion, are up for election Nov. 6. The 1st and 2nd District seats, along with the mayor, will be voted on in 2020.
From the 3rd District, candidates Gloria Soto, Dr. Michael Moats and Raymond Acosta have been invited. From the 4th District, candidates Etta Waterfield and Raphael Gutierrez have been invited.
Information on each participating candidate and nonpartisan election information from the League of Women Voters California will be available at the event.
The forum will be recorded and uploaded to the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters website, www.lwvsmv.org.
Santa Maria
Adult coloring program dates set this month
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program twice this month with sessions on Wednesdays -- Oct. 10 and 24 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. All materials are provided for use during the program including colored pencils, colorful markers and a variety of colorful gel pens.
Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.