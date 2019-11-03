SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Children killed in Hwy 154 crash identified
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner's Office on Friday confirmed the identities of the two children killed in an Oct. 25 collision on Highway 154 near Cold Spring Bridge.
The Coroner's Office identified the two children as 2-year-old Lucienne Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Gleason.
They were killed along with their mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley of Solvang.
Raquel Zick, the Sheriff's Office public information officer, said the identities of the children were confirmed by a deputy coroner investigator with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office using an ANDE Rapid DNA instrument.
Bley and her two children were killed when a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 28-year-old John Roderick Dungan of Santa Barbara crossed the center line of the highway and smashed head-on into Bley's 2013 Chevrolet Volt at an unknown rate of speed late Friday afternoon.
The Volt was then struck from the rear by a GMC Yukon, sending both vehicles onto the shoulder where they burst into flames, sparking a 2-acre wildfire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver and passenger of the Yukon walked away uninjured.
Dungan was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The Santa Barbara Area Office of California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
SANTA MARIA
Police say they’ll stop shaving in November
For the second year in a row, the Santa Maria Police Department will participate in a "No-Shave November" fundraiser to bring awareness to prostate cancer and raise money in the process.
Officers who choose to participate will personally donate $50 to the "No-Shave November" fund and, in turn, will be allowed to grow out their facial hair, a department spokesman said.
The SMPD Police Officers Association will match every dollar donated, and the Santa Maria Police Association of Middle Management will also donate $500, Sgt. H. Rodriguez said.
Last year, 67 officers patrolled with facial hair, and the Police Department raised $7,100. The entire amount was donated to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria, which again will receive all proceeds, he said.
At the end of November, participating officers will be judged for the Best Overall Facial Hair Award, with the winner receiving bragging rights and a $50 gift card.