County Lines: Census questionnaires mailed to nonresponders, Gleason Family Vineyards new Santa Ynez facility

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Census questionnaires mailed to nonresponders

Santa Barbara County households that have not responded to the 2020 census will receive paper questionnaires in the mail, starting this week.

While 46.2% of the nation’s households have already responded, but Santa Barbara County is doing a little better at 48.9% as of April 9, said a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.

Within the county, Goleta has the highest response rate at 55.9%, followed by Solvang at 52.6%, Buellton at 51.8%, Santa Barbara at 50.5%, Lompoc at 47.7%, Carpinteria at 47.1%, Santa Maria at 43.6% and Guadalupe at 43%.

Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said it’s extremely important that everyone in the county be counted in the census, because the population as determined by the census count is used to provide federal funding and programs for local residents.

“For each individual uncounted, federal funding for the county goes down by $2,000 per year for 10 years,” Maiden said. “An undercount of just 5% equals a loss of $430 million over the next decade.”