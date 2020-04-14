County Lines: Census questionnaires mailed to nonresponders, Gleason Family Vineyards new Santa Ynez facility

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Census questionnaires mailed to nonresponders
Santa Barbara County households that have not responded to the 2020 census will receive paper questionnaires in the mail, starting this week.
While 46.2% of the nation’s households have already responded, but Santa Barbara County is doing a little better at 48.9% as of April 9, said a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
Within the county, Goleta has the highest response rate at 55.9%, followed by Solvang at 52.6%, Buellton at 51.8%, Santa Barbara at 50.5%, Lompoc at 47.7%, Carpinteria at 47.1%, Santa Maria at 43.6% and Guadalupe at 43%.
Joni Maiden, co-chair of the committee, said it’s extremely important that everyone in the county be counted in the census, because the population as determined by the census count is used to provide federal funding and programs for local residents.
“For each individual uncounted, federal funding for the county goes down by $2,000 per year for 10 years,” Maiden said. “An undercount of just 5% equals a loss of $430 million over the next decade.”
Residents can self-respond online at www.my2020census.gov or by calling toll-free to 844-330-2020.
Responding to the census by mail questionnaire, on the website or by phone will avoid having a census taker arrive at an individual’s front door.
Tentatively, depending on county and state health officer orders, census workers plan to begin home visits to nonresponding households May 28.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for responding to the U.S. census has been extended to Aug. 14, Maiden said. By law, the census count must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31, 2020.
For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyCensus.org or e-mail CensusSBC@countyofsb.org.
Gleason Family Vineyards pursues construction of new Santa Ynez facility
Roblar Winery and Vineyards in Santa Ynez will soon welcome a new neighbor: the Gleason Family Vineyards, a repository for the Gleason family's duo vineyard brands.
The new building will consolidate wine production, bottling and storage for the Gleason family's two wine brands Refugio Ranch and Roblar Winery, as well as the Royal Oaks Ranch brand — under one roof.
The project is located adjacent to Roblar's tasting room in Santa Ynez, and will reportedly move ahead with planned construction, according to Roblar's recent Facebook post.
"We’re excited to share the progress and will continue to do so as we progress though the coming months," Roblar stated.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel application period delayed
The window to apply for membership on the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel has been delayed by the panel and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. due to the current COVID-19 emergency.
The 2020 application window originally opened March 12, but since then, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-at-home orders have disrupted or altered most school, work and civic activities, the company and panel said in a joint statement.
Given the nature of the crisis, PG&E and the panel agreed to delay the search for applicants to a future date.
The 30-day application window will be reopened and announced at a later date once the pandemic has subsided. Applications already received will be included in the selection process, the statement said.
All current members will remain on the panel until the 2020 membership process is completed.
The panel was created to foster open and frequent communication between members of the local community and PG&E on issues related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and the future use of its lands and facilities.
Panelists were selected from communities across San Luis Obispo County to broadly represent diverse viewpoints.
For more information, visit diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.
