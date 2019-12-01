SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cave fire could be fully contained by Dec. 4
Fire officials said if the weather cooperates, the Cave fire could be fully contained by Wednesday.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it could take nearly two weeks for firefighters to build containment lines all the way around the burned area, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Although Sunday is expected to be windy, which could hinder efforts, Saturday’s rain plus the overcast skies predicted Monday and rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday could help hold the fire in check.
Saturday morning, Bertucelli said the fire was 80% contained at 3,126 acres, with 50 firefighters working to cut lines around the burned area roughly the shape of Africa.
He added that Caltrans plans to open Highway 154 to through traffic Monday, also weather permitting.
Although the cause is still under investigation, fire officials said the fire erupted about 4:15 p.m. Nov. 25 near Highway 154 and Painted Cave Road and, driven by Santa Lucia winds, spread rapidly south and east.
Flames burned right up to the edge of neighborhoods north of Foothill Road but firefighters held the line and no homes were lost, although thousands of residents were evacuated.
SANTA MARIA
Christmas tree lighting ceremony slated Dec. 7
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 7.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 2-year old Josiah Ezra Gomez and his family.
Gomez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia over a year ago, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. His condition has not set him back from building blanket forts with his sister and dancing to the beat of the music.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Holiday decorating contest underway through Dec. 10
Santa Maria residents are invited to spread cheer and joy this holiday season by decorating their homes and businesses for the 2019 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.
The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email up to three photographs, the address of the display and, if available, a contact number for the entry to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:
2019 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map
Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.