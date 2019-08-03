Central Coast
Carbon monoxide killed two Arroyo Grande men
Two Arroyo Grande men who were found dead aboard a boat off the coast of Santa Barbara in June died of carbon monoxide poisoning, and their deaths were ruled an accident by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.
Gary Bishop, 53, and Christopher Avila, 49, were transporting Bishop’s boat from the Channel Island Harbor in Ventura to Port San Luis when they were reported missing about 8 a.m. June 30 by a concerned family member who called the U.S. Coast Guard.
Family members last had contact with the two friends at about 6:30 p.m. June 29 and became concerned when they had not called to update progress and couldn’t be reached, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Coast Guard personnel began a search, and just before 8 p.m. June 30 an air crew located the white 34-foot Sea Ray Sundowner about 20 miles southwest of Santa Barbara Harbor.
Rescue personnel lowered onto the vessel found the two men’s bodies, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The Coast Guard towed the boat to Santa Barbara Harbor, where the Sheriff’s Office took custody of the boat and the bodies to conduct a coroner’s investigation.
The Coroner’s Office concluded the investigation Aug. 1, determining the cause of death from toxicology reports, the spokesman said. There was no indication of suicide or foul play involved.
Lompoc
Lompoc City Council slated to review zoning code update
A comprehensive update to the Lompoc zoning code is slated to be reviewed by the Lompoc City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
The purpose of Lompoc’s zoning code, according to a city spokeswoman, is to implement the General Plan and provide regulations that protect and promote the public health, safety, comfort, convenience, prosperity, and general welfare of the people in Lompoc.
At Tuesday’s meeting, it is expected that the City Council will review Planning Commission and staff recommendations, receive public comments and consider adopting the new zoning code.
The City Council and Planning Commission recommendations can be viewed online at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/planning-division/zoning-code-update.
For more information about the zoning code update or the upcoming meeting, members of the public are advised by the city to contact Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or at b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us.