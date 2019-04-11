Central Coast
Carbajal, Harris reintroduce bill to designate wilderness areas
As promised on a hike Saturday from East Camino Cielo, Rep. Salud Carbajal on Wednesday joined Sen. Kamala Harris to reintroduce the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act to designate nearly a quarter of a million acres as wilderness.
HR 2199 would designate four new wilderness areas in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, expand nine existing wilderness areas in Los Padres National Forest, protect Condor Ridge and Black Mountain as new scenic areas and designate the Condor Trail as a national recreation trail within Los Padres National Forest.
A wilderness designation is the highest form of protection the federal government can provide for a public land, prohibiting roads, vehicles, permanent structures, logging and mining.
Carbajal said the bill will help to sustain the ecological future of 468 species of wildlife and more than 1,200 plant species and is supported by nearly 500 Central Coast landowners, business owners, elected officials, farmers, ranchers, civic leaders, winery owners, recreationalists and outfitters.
Reps. Julia Brownley, D-Thousand Oaks, Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, and Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, who all represent portions of Los Padres National Forest, joined Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, as co-sponsors in the House.
Orcutt
Santa Maria man fleeing deputies in stolen car, on bicycle arrested
An Orcutt school was briefly locked down Tuesday morning when a suspect in a stolen car led sheriff’s deputies on a short chase in the vehicle and on a bicycle before being apprehended, said a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Deputies stopped a stolen vehicle about 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road and discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for the driver, 28-year-old Santa Maria resident Tyler Phillips, who fled in the stolen car, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
While searching the area for Phillips, deputies were told by a nearby resident that Phillips had abandoned the vehicle and fled on a bicycle.
A sheriff’s school resource deputy later located Phillips riding the bike on Orcutt Road just a few blocks from Lakeview Junior High, where he continued to flee from deputies, Hoover said.
Because of the close proximity to Lakeview Junior High, the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, she said.
Phillips was eventually located in the backyard of a residence on Siler Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Following his arrest, the lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes after it was initiated.
Phillips was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing methamphetamine and providing false information to a peace officer, with bail set at $45,000.
Santa Maria
Lompoc woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicle theft
A Lompoc woman is facing charges that include DUI and vehicle theft after she reportedly crashed a stolen car Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
Keely Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, was arrested by deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Her charges include reckless evading of a peace officer, vehicle theft, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy reported observing a vehicle being driven in a reckless and erratic manner near the 500 block of West Main Street in Santa Maria.
“Despite attempts by the deputy to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused and continued to drive recklessly,” read a portion of a report from the Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies backed off and the driver eventually lost control and crashed in the area of West Main Street and South Simas Road. The driver was extricated from the car and determined to be intoxicated.”
Earlier in the day, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center had broadcast an alert provided by the California Highway Patrol that involved the stolen vehicle.
Gonzalez was the lone occupant in the vehicle. She was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and then booked into the Santa Barbara Main Jail on $75,000 bail.
To contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Santa Maria Station, call 805-934-6150 or the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724. For anonymous tips, call 805-681-4171 or visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Santa Maria
Police cite 3 for providing alcohol to minor
Santa Maria Police cited three people Tuesday during two operations targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors.
During the “shoulder tap” operation, a decoy under the age of 21 attempts to get people to purchase alcohol from stores that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria Police contacted three individuals at two different establishments and cited two people who agreed to buy the minor alcohol, a department spokesman said. Both were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Santa Maria Police also conducted a “minor decoy” operation, which involves a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverages from establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol, the spokesman said.
During the operation, the decoy was sold alcohol by an employee of La Favorita Market, located at 1635 N. Broadway, the spokesman said. The employee will face criminal charges and the business will be evaluated by the local alcoholic beverage control office for possible administrative actions.
These type of programs are intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, the spokesman said, adding that statistics show that teens have a greater rate of drunken-driving crashes than adults.
Funding is provided by a California Alcoholic Beverage Control grant that was awarded to the Santa Maria and Guadalupe police departments.