SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Car left partially suspended by cable after collision near Solvang
A white Volkswagen sedan was left partially suspended near Solvang after its driver made a swift turn and ended driving along a cable Saturday night.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Discovery Museum hires new educational director
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum has hired a Central Coast educator as its educational director, a new position aimed at creating a robust learning experience for visitors.
Ilsa Toepfer joins the museum with 15 years of experience in education, including traditional classroom teaching, as well as home school and charter school teaching.
Executive Director Nancy Gastelum said Toepfer would guide the museum's future educational programming.
“Ilsa’s creativity and depth of knowledge regarding child development will spark the curiosity of visitors of all ages and enable them to experience learning in a playful, engaging way," Gastelum said in a news release. "We feel she is the perfect fit to bring our new educational programming to life.”
A longtime museum member and the mother of four children, Toepfer said she was excited to join the Discovery Museum.
“I am excited to contribute creativity, imagination and educational insight and strategy to the ‘dream big’ plans our executive director has for the Discovery Museum in the years to come,” she said in the release.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, located at 705 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.