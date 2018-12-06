Santa Barbara County
'I Am Ag' calendar now available for purchase
The 2019 "I Am Ag" calendar features 13 scenic photos of Santa Barbara County's diverse agricultural regions — from Santa Maria farms and ranches to Lompoc flower fields and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards.
The calendar is now available for $20 at the following locations:
- Farm Supply Co. in Santa Maria and Buellton, 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria; 700 McMurray Road, Buellton.
- Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, 180 Industrial Way, Buellton.
- Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S.Thornburg St., Santa Maria.
- Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.
Proceeds from calendar sales will support agricultural advocacy, outreach and education programs sponsored by the county Farm Bureau.
Calendar sponsors are:
- California Community Colleges Doing What Matters (Agriculture Water Environmental Technology)
- ERG
- Hancock College
- Babe Farms
- Community Bank of Santa Maria
- Ellwood Ranch
- Farm Supply Co.
- Innovative Produce
- Plantel Nurseries
- Santa Maria Fairpark
- Santa Maria Times
- Santa Ynez Valley Star
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber
- Rural Planning Services & Urban Planning Concepts
Santa Maria
Second annual Holiday Makerspace event planned
The Santa Maria Public Library and Hancock College will host the second annual Holiday Makerspace Saturday in the library’s Learning Center.
Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants will have an opportunity to make and explore projects using technology or crafts. The event is free and open to all ages.
The program is sponsored by a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock College and the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
The library at 421 S. McClelland St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
Questions may be directed to the library’s Reference Services, located on the second floor of the library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
San Luis Obispo County
Diablo Canyon reactor back to full power after shutdown
Unit 2 at Diablo Canyon Power Plant has returned to service and is now operating at 100-percent power after the nuclear reactor detected a fault and shut down five days ago, according to plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
A PG&E spokeswoman said a grid monitoring device detected a lower-than-normal current on the transmission lines Saturday and Unit 2 automatically went offline to protect equipment.
She did not say what caused the transmission line current to be lower than normal.
The Unit 1 reactor is currently operating at 55-percent power while maintenance activities are underway, the spokeswoman said.
When both units are operating at full power, Diablo Canyon's twin reactors produce a total of approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity, providing more than 20 percent of the power PG&E delivers to its customers.