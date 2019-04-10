Santa Barbara County
Buellton man arrested after allegedly meeting teenage boys for sex
A Buellton man was arrested Tuesday on sex-related charges after he allegedly used a social media application to make sexual contact with three teenage boys.
The arrest follows a weeks-long investigation that began March 18 when Santa Ynez Valley High School contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office regarding alleged inappropriate sexual contact between a student and 52-year-old Greg Scott Ray, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. The report stemmed from a conversation a teacher overheard and reported to school administrators.
The investigation revealed that Ray used a social media app as a way to meet and have sexual contact with teenagers, the spokeswoman said, adding sheriff’s detectives confirmed Ray had inappropriate sexual contact with three known male victims ages 13 to 17 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Detectives determined that Ray had been using the social media app for a number of years, the spokeswoman said. While the case is still under investigation, there is no information at this time to indicate the sexual contacts occurred on campus.
Due to the active investigation involving minors, the sheriff’s department could not release additional information, the spokeswoman said.
Sheriff’s investigators, who believe there may be additional victims, have asked anyone with information to contact call the 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Guadalupe
Vehicle pursuit from Santa Maria ends in rollover
Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County, Guadalupe and Santa Maria responded to a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon near the corner of West Main Street and Simas Road near Guadalupe.
The incident happened after a pursuit involving the Santa Maria Police Department resulted in the suspect's vehicle rolling over, according to emergency scanner traffic.
One person trapped in the vehicle was reportedly extricated and taken to Marian Medical Center via ambulance.
There was no further information available on the condition of the person involved in the rollover or the reason for the pursuit.
Traffic was delayed following the incident.
Santa Maria
Police plan DUI, driver's license checkpoint
Santa Maria Police will be on the lookout for alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers during a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday night.
Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., the checkpoint will be conducted by the Police Department’s Traffic Unit in an undisclosed part of the city.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Police Department supports a new effort from the California Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,” a department spokesman said.
Last year, the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that claimed four lives and resulted in another 32 injuries, the spokesman said.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that could exceed $13,500.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the Police Department by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.