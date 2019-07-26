Santa Barbara County
Half-acre brush fire off Highway 1 contained late Wednesday night
A small brush fire southwest of Santa Maria charred one-half acre of land Wednesday night before fire crews were able to contain the blaze.
Reported just after 10:20 p.m as a quarter-acre fire burning near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road, crews were able to contain the fire at one-half acre around 11 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said the engine companies that responded to the incident remained on scene for roughly an hour to complete mop-up.
Cause for the fire has not been determined, and the matter remains under investigation.
The blaze was the second fire reported in the region Wednesday. Earlier that day, a vegetation fire blackened 95 acres of dry grass just east of Highway 101 and south of Highway 166.
Lompoc man arrested, facing range of sexual assault charges
A 20-year-old Lompoc resident was arrested Wednesday on several charges related to sexual assault, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Colton Blu Mastagni was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a victim on two separate occasions over the past year.
Mastagni’s suspected crimes include forcible rape, oral copulation with force, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit rape. His bail was set at $100,000.
Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the investigation or any other sexual assaults allegedly committed by Mastagni to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 805-934-6170.
County retirement fund reports 7.74% return
Santa Barbara County Employees Retirement System reported the fund returned an estimated 8.10% on a gross basis, resulting in a net return of 7.74% for the fiscal year ending June 30.
The system’s invested assets at the end of the fiscal year stood at $3.17 billion, an increase of more than $202 million above the prior fiscal year’s end asset value, said Gregory Levin, chief executive officer.
The positive impact of this year’s return will result in changes to the contribution rate phased over a five-year period, he said, and information on the changes will be available in the fall when the actuarial triennial experience review is completed.
Levin said over the past three-, five- and 10-year periods, the Employees Retirement System has generated 8.67%, 5.49% and 8.76%, respectively, averaging an 8.25% return since January 1987.
He added that generating returns above the discount rate will improve the system’s funding ratio.