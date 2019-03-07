Santa Maria
Book sale to benefit youth summer reading program
To raise money to benefit the B.A.R.K. 4 Life summer reading program, the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library will host a “Books and Barks” book sale on March 15 and 16.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 548 W. Foster Road.
There will be bargain books for all ages, as well as an opportunity to visit shelter animals.
Money raised from the sale will benefit the B.A.R.K. 4 Life program, which brings local kids to the animal shelter to read to their favorite dog, cat or bunny, and the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, a local nonprofit organization that supports reading and libraries.
For more information, call 805-310-2292.
Santa Maria
Arbor Week events planned at Santa Maria-Bonita schools
In celebration of Arbor Week, which begins today and continues through March 14, the Recreation and Parks Department has planned presentations at two Santa Maria-Bonita School District schools, each consisting of a tree planting and a lecture for students.
Participating are Battles Elementary School, 605 E. Battles Road, at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Taylor Elementary School, 1921 Carlotti Drive, at 9:30 a.m. March 14, weather permitting.
The ceremonial tree plantings help educate youth on the importance of Arbor Week and the benefits provided by trees, a city spokesman said.
Santa Maria is a 32-year member of Tree City USA, a national organization committed to improving tree canopy vitality and keeping communities green. The city’s urban forest consists of about 45,720 street and park trees.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Maria
Library sets March dates for adult coloring program
The Santa Maria Public Library will continue to offer its adult coloring program twice this month.
Scheduled for Wednesdays -- March 13 and March 27 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Learning Center, the coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages.
Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color, and all materials are provided for use during the program, including colored pencils, markers and gel pens.
Sign-ups are not required for this free event, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
More more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.