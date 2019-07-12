SANTA MARIA
Man arrested for attempted bank robbery
A quick response by Santa Maria police officers apparently prevented a bank robbery and led to the arrest of a suspect Thursday morning.
Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz of the Santa Maria Police Department said officers responded to Chase Bank at 2200 S. Broadway on a report of a bank robbery in progress at 11:44 a.m., and arrived in time to apprehend a suspect as he left the bank.
Juan Angel Salinas Pena, 25, was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted bank robbery and a parole violation, Ruiz said.
During the investigation, detectives learned Pena entered the bank and allegedly told one of the bank tellers he had a gun and demanded money.
The arrival of police prompted Pena to flee the bank before the teller gave him any money, and he was apprehended in the bank parking lot Ruiz said.
Officers did not locate a gun on Pena, he said.
ORCUTT
Blast 825 Brewery plans grand opening
Blast 825 Brewery, known for its selection of local craft beers and wines as well as custom wood-fired pizzas, will celebrate the grand opening of its renovated Orcutt location Saturday, July 20, at 241 S. Broadway St., Suite 101.
From 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., attendees can pour brews from more than 45 self-serve taps on the brand-new tap wall, take advantage of $4 pints and try free samples of wood-fired pizza and appetizers in the new beer garden.
Guests can also check out items from the Central Coast kitchen’s new menu, including oak-grilled steak and fish, pastas, specialty sandwiches and salads made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will also include outdoor games, live music from 4 to 7 p.m., free swag and a live performance by the Molly Ringwald Project from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Attendees can learn more about the draft beers and brewing process at a local brewer meet-and-greet and taste beers from Central Coast breweries.
Although the grand opening is July 20, the brewery is open.
For more information about Blast 825 Brewery, formerly Rooney’s Irish Pub, call 805-934-3777 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Blast825Brewery/.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Downed power line blamed for Happy fire
A downed power line is being blamed for the Happy fire that broke out at 2 p.m. July 6 and burned 4 acres before being brought under control by firefighters from two agencies, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire, said an electrical component failed, causing a power line to drop and ignite multiple fires between two power poles in the 7000 block of Happy Canyon Road.
Initially reported about 20 feet in size, the fire had grown to between 2 and 3 acres by the time the first unit from Los Padres National Forest arrived and found flames burning in light to medium fuel on ranch lands.
At the time, County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said the downed power lines posed a hazard to firefighters.
In addition to the U.S. Forest Service units, County Fire sent three engines, two bulldozers, a water tender and a hand crew, with aerial support provided by an Air Tac unit from Santa Maria Airport, a County Air Operations helicopter that made water drops and two aerial tankers were not used.
The fire was contained by 4 p.m.
SANTA MARIA
Free movie screening of 'Selena'
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 1997 musical drama "Selena," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Downed power line blamed for July 6 Happy fireMovies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Grogan Park, 1155 Rancho Verde Rd.
Selena is a music drama based on the true story of a small-town Texas teen, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez).
Known as the "Queen of Tejano Music," Selena Quintanilla was a beloved Latin recording artist who was killed by the president of her fan club. The movie depicts the story of her short-lived rise to stardom.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Hoe Down with the Hounds dog show, dinner
International Santa Maria Inc. will host the 7th annual Hoe Down with the Hounds dog show and dinner on Aug. 17 at 5:15 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 1538 at 1309 N. Bradley Rd., in Santa Maria.
Reservations are $45 per person, or $20 per person for those 16 years and under for the show and dinner.
If you're interested in entering your dog, the fee is $25 and proceeds benefit the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Adoptable dogs are part of the show and veterans will also be honored.
Contact Maria Martino at (805) 714-8749 or email Poohesq1@mac.com for more information.