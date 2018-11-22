Santa Barbara County
Buellton's Avenue of Flags street lights back on
Street lights on the Avenue of Flags in Buellton are working again, but it appears upgrades to some city-owned lights may be in order to keep them glowing steadily.
City Manager Marc Bierdzinski said the street lights have been a problem off and on.
About two weeks ago, they went out but recently were illuminated again after Pacific Gas and Electric Co. performed some repairs, Bierdzinski said.
“PG&E determined that part of the problem are the electrical outlets and flag lights attached to the light poles,” he said. “In order to keep the street lights working, these items have been disconnected.
“Therefore, without lighting, the flags along the Avenue will not be flown until a lighting solution can be found.”
According to the American Flag Etiquette, Rules and Guidelines published by The Old Farmers Almanac, the custom is that the flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open.
But, the Farmers Almanac notes, the flag may be displayed at night — if illuminated — to produce a patriotic effect.
Bierdzinski said the city is looking into alternative lighting sources to illuminate the flags.
Lompoc
La Purisima Church to hold free Christmas concert
A concert of sacred Christmas music is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, 324 South I St.
The concert, which will be free to attend and open to the community, will feature singers Sarah Raines (soprano) and Chad Ruyle (tenor), as well as violinist Diane Siminski and pianist Yun Murphy.
Raines, a graduate of New York University in classical voice, sings professionally along the Central Coast. She has performed with Opera San Luis Obispo and the SLO Repertory Theatre and is in her third season with Opera Santa Barbara. She is also a producer for Lompoc Youth Theater.
Ruyle received his bachelor's degree in vocal performance from California State University, Fullerton, and a master's degree in vocal arts from California State University, Northridge. He has performed many operatic roles and performed with groups including Symphony of the Vines, SLO Master Chorale, and as a soloist with Bach in the Missions. He is currently a vocal instructor at Cuesta College and Hancock College.
Also performing in the concert will be the La Purisima Rejoice Choir and the Manzanita Public Charter School Honor Choir, among others, and there will be an audience sing-along.
For more information, contact Teresa Gallanders at 310-819-7365.
Santa Barbara County
Hancock foundation scholarship applications now open
Online applications for more than a half-million dollars in scholarships provided through the Allan Hancock College Foundation are now open to current Hancock College students.
"We encourage all Allan Hancock College students to go online and apply early," Advancement Officer Natalie Rucobo said. "There is no application fee. It costs students nothing, and the rewards could be significant."
According to Rucobo, last year the foundation awarded 420 scholarships worth more than $500,000 to 370 students. Each scholarship ranged from $500 to $10,000.
Students must complete six or more units at Hancock during the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters, as well as maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher, to qualify.
Students can complete the entire application process and view all scholarship opportunities online. The scholarship application is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/scholarships.
The application period is open through Feb. 20, 2019.
Questions about the online application should be directed to scholarships@hancockcollege.edu. Students can also call the Hancock Financial Aid office at 805-922-6966, ext. 3200, or toll free at 1-866-342-5242, ext. 3200.