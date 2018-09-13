Santa Barbara County
Applications available to apply for Citizen's Academy program
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Goleta and UCSB police departments are accepting applications through Sept. 26 to join the upcoming Citizen's Academy program, which offers training and volunteer opportunities for people seeking a career in law enforcement.
The seven-week interactive course begins Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 14, with classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at various locations throughout the county. Officials said 100-percent attendance is required.
The class ends with a graduation ceremony and celebratory barbecue Nov. 17.
The Citizen's Academy is aimed at community members who are seeking a career in law enforcement, custody operations, dispatch operations or anyone who would like to join the sheriff's volunteer team or enter any of the department's hiring tracks.
The academy includes training in multiple areas central to modern policing, such as major incidents, active shooter situations, restorative policing, jail operation, K-9 operations, crisis intervention, firearms, search and seizure law and de-escalating communication.
Participants will also have the opportunity to be coached through practice scenarios by senior field training officers.
Applications for the Citizen's Academy can be found at https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy.
Applicants should scan and email the application to Senior Deputy Dave Valadez at dmv4120@sbsheriff.org.
For more information, contact Valadez at 805-319-9773.
Santa Barbara County
County renews site lease for One Stop, CalWORKS
It appears the One Stop Workforce Resource Center and Social Services’ CalWORKS Program will continue operating at the current location in Santa Maria for another five years after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a third amendment to the lease agreement.
Supervisors on Tuesday approved the amendment that will extend the lease of the property at 1410 and 1444 S. Broadway from Santa Maria Associates for another five years, with two five-year renewal options.
The monthly rent of $79,830 for the 43,068 square feet of space will be paid from the Social Services Department budget, with $15,352 of that to be reimbursed by the One Stop partner agencies that are located there.
Partner agencies are the California Employment Development Department, Hancock College and the Behavioral Wellness Department.
The One Stop resource center for adults and dislocated workers provides counseling, workshops, job readiness assessments, vocational training and referrals to EDD, Department of Rehabilitation, United Way, the Center for Employment Training and Goodwill Industries.
Services are also provided for local businesses, including hiring events and information on labor statistics and projections, and the building houses the CalWORKs eligibility, Job Club and Welfare to Work services.