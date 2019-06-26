Santa Barbara County
Animal Services waives fees for reclaiming lost pets
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a "return to owner amnesty" and waiving redemption fees from June 25 to July 6 to allow owners to reclaim lost pets.
The impound fees, which typically range from $75 to $300, will be waived as the county prepares for an influx of lost pets in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.
The fees are waived regardless of the animal's length of the stay, an Animal Services spokesman said.
Pet owners who are missing an animal should contact their shelter immediately. Proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records, microchips and/or photos are required to claim a pet.
The "return to owner amnesty" does not apply to dogs that have been confiscated, are on a bite quarantine or are under investigation.
Animals under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continuing care, the spokesman said.
Pet owners can stop by the shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave. or in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road.
The hours for all locations are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Sheriff's detective saves 1-year-old who had stopped breathing
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's detective on Friday saved a 1-year-old girl who stopped breathing by administering first aid while on patrol in Orcutt.
Around 1:20 p.m., Detective Christopher MacAuley was on patrol in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road when a man driving an SUV flagged him down, a department spokesman said.
The man said his 1-year-old daughter had recently been eating and had stopped breathing.
The girl was unresponsive and had begun to turn blue.
MacAuley immediately provided first aid, including back blows, a finger-sweep to remove any logged items in the child’s airway and chest compressions, the spokesman said.
MacAuley’s actions caused a small piece of plastic to dislodge from the child’s mouth. After first aid was provided, the child began to breathe on her own.
Emergency personnel arrived and treated the child, who became responsive and was moving around on her own.
The child is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesman said.
County compliance team seizes 20 tons of illegal cannabis
Twenty tons of harvested cannabis were seized and 350,000 plants were destroyed in a raid on an allegedly illegal cannabis cultivation site outside Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team executed four search warrants related to the alleged illegal cultivation on June 17, culminating an approximate two-month investigation into fraudulently obtained state temporary and provisional cannabis licenses and the suspected sales of undocumented cannabis.
Search warrants were served in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo County and the 1800 block of West Highway 246, just outside Buellton city limits, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
The cultivation area was located on approximately 187 acres of agricultural land, with just over 60 acres being used for the commercial cultivation of cannabis, the spokesman said.
Based on the initial investigation, it appeared the site was allegedly used to continually cultivate cannabis throughout the year and, at the time of the search, plants were growing on approximately 40 acres.
In addition, a large amount of cannabis had been recently harvested, the spokesman said.
It took a total of four days for the team to seize approximately 20 tons of processed cannabis and eradicate approximately 350,000 cannabis plants, several of which were nearly ready to harvest.
The investigation was the result of complaints from the public, tips and information provided to the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team, and as of June 22, the property owner had not been located.
However, the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for a review of potential criminal charges.