SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Several agencies respond to water rescue near Guadalupe
A 70-year-old man was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday with an ankle injury after a multi-agency effort to rescue him from the Point Sal, Nipomo Dunes area.
After being injured, the patient called 911 from his cellphone, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe fire crews responded to the call just before 8 a.m. and located the man.
Because of loose sand, emergency vehicles were not able to access the patient, and thick fog prevented a Santa Barbara County Fire helicopter from entering the area, Bertucelli said.
A water rescue team from Vandenberg Air Force Base then was dispatched to the area, but the fog lifted after the team was called.
The change in conditions allowed the helicopter to move into the area and hoist the man into the aircraft for transport to Marian Regional Medical Center.
At this time, there is no update on the man's identification or condition.
SANTA MARIA
Free movie screening of 'Captain Marvel' at Rotary Centennial Park
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel," rated PG-13, today as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
"Captain Marvel" is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes Captain Marvel after Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien civilizations.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line-up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gem Faire coming to Earl Warren Showgrounds
The Gem Faire premier jewelry and bead show will return to the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18.
Exhibitors from all over the world will be onsite with a large selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and more, an event spokeswoman said.
Attendees can take advantage of buying loose gemstones, raw minerals, bead strands, finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools direct from importers and wholesalers, the spokeswoman said.
Jewelry repair and cleaning as well as ring-sizing services also will be available.
Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The $7 admission is valid for the entire weekend.
For more information, visit www.gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503-252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.