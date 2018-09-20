Lompoc
AAUW to host 35th Assembly District forum at City Hall
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present a 35th Assembly District candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
In the 35th Assembly District race, Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham is being challenged by Democrat Bill Ostrander. The 35th District covers northern Santa Barbara County, including Lompoc and Santa Maria, and all of San Luis Obispo County.
Other election events organized by the AAUW in Lompoc include a Hancock College and Lompoc Unified School District bond issue meeting on Monday and an LUSD board of education candidate forum Oct. 3. Each of those will also be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall.
All of the forums will be broadcast by local cable access station TAP TV, according to the AAUW.
San Luis Obispo County
Meeting will focus on how to reuse Diablo Canyon facilities following shutdown
Ways to repurpose and reuse Diablo Canyon Power Plant after the nuclear generating facility shuts down will be the focus of a public meeting set for Wednesday in the San Luis Obispo County Government Center.
The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel meeting will start with an open house session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. when panel members and the public can talk one-on-one with experts on power plant decommissioning.
Then the regular public meeting will follow from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.
Representatives of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which owns the power plant, will be present to discuss the status of decommissioning planning and to answer questions, a company spokesman said.
Decommissioning Engagement Panel members represent a broad diversity of community viewpoints and live within proximity to the plant, located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
The panel will provide PG&E with information and recommendations on future land use and repurposing of the plant for the utility company’s decommissioning plan.
If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E plans to continue working with the panel and soliciting input from the public regarding the decommissioning plan during a multiyear review process.
That process will begin in December with the filing of the Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding at the CPUC headquarters in Sacramento.
In 2016, PG&E announced its plans to shutter Diablo Canyon when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission operating licenses for its twin reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.
For more information about the Decommissioning Engagement Panel, visit www.pge.com/engagementpanel.