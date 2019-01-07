Santa Maria
AAUW to hold presentation on Hancock Promise
The Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a presentation on Jan. 17 about the Hancock Promise, a free tuition program to Hancock College for local graduating high school students.
The AAUW — which advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research — will hold the free presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the AHC Rabobank Student Center in Room 106A, 1100 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
A Hancock College representative will be at the meeting, and a question and answer session will be held following the presentation. Light refreshments will be served.
Those interested in making a reservation for the presentation are asked to contact Barbara at 805-934-1223 or barbaraj1223@comcast.net by Jan. 15.
Guadalupe
Former Santa Maria Public Works head to be considered for interim position
The city of Guadalupe will consider appointing recently retired Santa Maria Public Works Director Steve Kahn as interim Public Works director/city engineer during its Tuesday council meeting.
The staff report prepared for Kahn’s appointment states that Kahn will serve in the role for a limited time until a full-time replacement is hired. If the council votes to confirm his appointment, Kahn will be paid $55 per hour and is expected to work less than 960 hours during the fiscal year.
Kahn’s start date will be negotiated with city staff and determined later.
Previously, Kahn served the city of Santa Maria for 16 years until retiring last month. He joined Santa Maria as an associate civil engineer in January 1994 after spending 11 years working in the private sector. He also served as a senior civil engineer before leaving to become director of Public Works for the city of Atascadero.
In fall 2008, Kahn returned to Santa Maria to serve as a utility engineer and he was appointed as director of Public Works in November 2014.
Buellton
Free joint pain seminar set Tuesday
An expert on joint pain who is affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics will discuss treatment options at a free seminar set for Tuesday at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
Dr. Christopher Birch will discuss options for both hip and knee pain and will answer questions from the audience following the presentation, said a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The seminar will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Marriott hotel, 555 McMurray Road. Refreshments will be served.
Although the event is free, advance registration is required.
To sign up, call 855-366-7246 or go to www.cottagehealth.org/orthomtd.
- Compiled from Staff Reports