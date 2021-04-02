SANTA MARIA
17-year-old injured in shooting on South Lincoln Street
A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting that occurred Wednesday on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street, where they received a report of shots heard, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim at the scene.
As officers continued to investigate, police dispatchers received information about a shooting victim who had arrived at a residence in an unspecified location in the city.
Once police and medical personnel arrived at that location, they located the 17-year-old who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Magallon. Further investigation determined that the teen, who was not identified, was related to the call on South Lincoln Street.
The teenager was transported by ambulance, then flown to an area hospital for treatment. Magallon did not provide details about the teen's condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-929-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
More utility box art coming to Donovan, Alvin roads
The designs of five Santa Maria artists have been selected to decorate local utility boxes along Donovan and Alvin roads, marking the third phase of the city's Utility Art Box program.
The Phase 3 winning designs and artists are "Til We All Come Home" by Laura Lozano, "SM Wine Country" by Frank Dominguez, "Coztic Tototl/Yellow Bird" by Alberto Miguel Vasquez, "Our Magnificent Landscape" by Elesa Carlson and "Woman in Field" by Briana Zacarias.
Both Lozano and Dominguez also won previous phases of the Utility Art Box program.
Seven judges selected the winners among several entries, with the decision approved by the city's Recreation and Parks Commission Public Art Committee, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
“The variety of skilled artistic designs presented the judges with a challenge to pick only five proposals to be painted on utility boxes on the north side of the city,” said Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman. “This donation-driven project allows public art to further enhance the beauty of the city."
Designs will be painted on utility boxes within the coming months, according to Smitherman. Artists are reimbursed for paint and supplies used for the project.
The first two phases of the utility box project were completed in 2017. Other painted boxes are located along East Betteravia Road, East Cook Street and East Main Street.
To view the designs and locations of painted utility boxes and other public art in Santa Maria, visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.
Pacific Christian School receives 2021 Best of Santa Maria Award
Pacific Christian Private School was selected for a 2021 Best of Santa Maria Award in the private elementary school category, according to the Santa Maria Award Program.
Located on Santa Maria Way, Pacific Christian School is a K-8 school with approximately 180 students enrolled.
The Santa Maria Award Program annually recognizes the achievements of companies and businesses in the Santa Maria community, according to its website.
Winners are selected based on the quality of their operations and their ability to implement programs that create long-term value and competitive advantages.
"The Santa Maria Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy," the website reads.
Public Library offers youth writing packs for all grade levels
Families are invited to register for youth writing packs offered by the Santa Maria Public Library this month.
Packs include a journal and writing activities meant to inspire and assist aspiring authors, and are available for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Every three months, the writing packs will feature new and exciting projects designed to help authors strengthen the writing skills they already possess," he said.
Residents can register for packs beginning Saturday, online via the library Events Calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Packs will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from April 3 to 10 during grab-and-go hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library Youth Services desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.