Two workshops to identify areas of the county that may be suitable for renewable energy projects are planned next week in Buellton and Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County, in collaboration with Carpinteria and Goleta, is developing a strategic energy plan, and the workshops will facilitate discussions on maximizing local economic and other benefits of clean energy, a county spokeswoman said.
The workshops will gather input on two focus areas — agricultural land and landholder or investor projects.
In the Buellton workshop, farmers, ranchers and others with agricultural interests will focus on options for siting renewable energy projects on underutilized agricultural land and adding on-site energy and resiliency for packaging and processing facilities.
The workshop is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the Buellton Recreation Center, 301 Second St.
Space is limited, and those planning to attend should sign up online at www.signup.com/go/gubuWGN.
The Santa Maria workshop for landholders and finance and investment partners will help identify strategies for developing local clean, reliable and resilient energy and will also focus on tax incentives for investment in designated opportunity zones.
Scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, the workshop will be held at the Santa Maria Business Development Center, 731 S. Lincoln St.
Space there is also limited, and those who plan to attend should sign up at www.signup.com/go/LWZaYcY.
For more information, contact Marisa Hanson-Lopez, senior program specialist with the County Community Services Department, at mhanson@countyofsb.org or 805-568-3530.