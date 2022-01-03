The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released updated guidance regarding COVID-19 isolation and quarantine on Monday in alignment with new time frames from the Centers for Disease Control.
The guidance shortens the time frame for at-home isolation from 10 days to five days for those who test positive for COVID-19, and states that vaccinated persons who are eligible for and have received their booster do not need to quarantine following exposure.
At this time, all residents age 16 and older are eligible for booster shots, and the basic vaccine series is open to those age 5 and up.
All residents who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, previous infection or symptoms, should stay home for at least five days after their testing date until their symptoms subside and they receive a negative COVID-19 test result, preferably from an antigen test.
Those who test positive also should continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others in indoor settings for 10 days.
When it comes to COVID-19 exposure, guidelines differ depending on vaccination status. Unvaccinated residents, as well as those who are vaccinated and eligible for a booster but have not received it, should quarantine for at least five days following their last contact with the person who tested positive and take a COVID-19 test on the fifth day.
Those who cannot or choose not to get tested should quarantine or isolate for at least 10 days and until symptoms subside. Those with a fever should remain at home until their fever resolves.
Vaccinated individuals who have received their booster or who are not yet eligible for a booster do not need to quarantine following exposure but should get tested on the fifth day after their exposure and wear a mask around others indoors for at least 10 days.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms can vary from mild to severe illness and include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
For more information about updated isolation and quarantine guidelines, visit cdph.ca.gov.