County health department tracking asymptomatic travelers amid coronavirus concerns

The regulations include plans to screen all passengers and crew on ships to Santa Barbara County and deny offboarding to passengers or crew exhibiting symptoms or who have recently traveled to countries of concern.

According to the CDC, countries of concern include China, Japan, Iran and Italy.

Airline procedures

The CDC has also released interim guidelines for airlines detailing how to recognize virus symptoms and maintain cleanliness on planes.

They include training airline staff to recognize signs of the virus and thoroughly cleaning seats, bathrooms, and overhead and table surfaces on the airplane, especially if staff suspect someone with symptoms has been on board.

In the case that symptoms are noted on a commercial flight, staff are instructed to contact the CDC as soon as possible.

Psychological health

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness has offered suggestions for those feeling acute stress about the spread of COVID-19.