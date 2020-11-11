County Foodbank to hold food drive Saturday in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Los Angeles woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a firearm after allegedly shooting at passing motorists along Highway 101 in Santa Maria, prompting police to close a portion of the freeway and divert traffic through the city for several hours.
With population, community values and housing affordability changing and growing in Santa Maria, the city is in the process of updating its major blueprint for land use and development - the General Plan.