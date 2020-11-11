You are the owner of this article.
County Foodbank to hold food drive Saturday in Santa Maria

Santa Maria community members are encouraged to donate canned and dry goods at a drive-through food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Organized by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Fill the Foodbank food drive will provide healthy food to those in need during the holiday season, Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said. 

Items that are much-needed include nut butters, canned protein, low-sugar, whole grain cereals, rice, beans, pasta, and canned tomatoes and sauce, Smith-Meyer said. 

Community members also can drop off frozen turkeys or chickens for the 2020 turkey drive. 

The food drive will take place in the Trader Joe's parking lot in Santa Maria at 1303 S. Bradley Road.

For more information, contact the Foodbank at jjenkins@foodbanksbc.org or by phone at 805-967-5741. 

