Two Santa Barbara County Fire Department units are extinguishing a small brush fire that was reported about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday near highways 33 and 166 in Cuyama, according to emergency radio traffic.
Two engines on scene reported they could handle the one-quarter-acre fire on Highway 33 about 4 miles south of Highway 166 and canceled other resources that had been dispatched.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Meanwhile, Cal Fire and other agency engines, bulldozers and fire crews are responding to a wildfire reported about 6:55 p.m. on Highway 101 between Atascadero and Highway 58.