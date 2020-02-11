County Fire to install Remote Automated Weather Station near Burton Mesa communities

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Tuesday announced the implementation of its ninth Remote Automated Weather Station, which could provide real-time aid in predicting fire dangers, in Santa Barbara County.

The newest RAWS unit is set to be installed in the Purisima Hills area of Santa Barbara County on land owned by Sentinel Peak Resources near the Burton Mesa communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks.

There are nearly 2,200 interagency RAWS units strategically located throughout the U.S., according to County Fire. These stations monitor the weather and provide weather data that assists land management agencies with a variety of projects, such as monitoring air quality, rating fire danger, and providing information for research applications.

“The Purisima Hills RAWS unit will provide real-time weather data every hour to assist fire managers with determining fire danger ratings for the Santa Barbara Central Coast Fire Danger Rating Area,” read a portion of a statement from County Fire.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}