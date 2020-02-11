You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
County Fire to install Remote Automated Weather Station near Burton Mesa communities
top story

County Fire to install Remote Automated Weather Station near Burton Mesa communities

{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Tuesday announced the implementation of its ninth Remote Automated Weather Station, which could provide real-time aid in predicting fire dangers, in Santa Barbara County.

The newest RAWS unit is set to be installed in the Purisima Hills area of Santa Barbara County on land owned by Sentinel Peak Resources near the Burton Mesa communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks.

There are nearly 2,200 interagency RAWS units strategically located throughout the U.S., according to County Fire. These stations monitor the weather and provide weather data that assists land management agencies with a variety of projects, such as monitoring air quality, rating fire danger, and providing information for research applications.

“The Purisima Hills RAWS unit will provide real-time weather data every hour to assist fire managers with determining fire danger ratings for the Santa Barbara Central Coast Fire Danger Rating Area,” read a portion of a statement from County Fire.

“Weather data includes temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, and dry vegetation fuel moisture. The data will contribute to more effective fire business management decisions, including fire resource staffing levels, resource pre-positioning and fire district project activity levels. The weather data is sent via satellite to various government agencies and ultimately stored permanently by the Western Region Climate Center.”

The data will be accessible by the public via the internet and freely available at all times, according to County Fire, which also reported that the data will contribute to the ongoing efforts by the National Weather Service to model and predict the local fire weather conditions that have contributed to multiple disastrous wildfires in Santa Barbara County.

The Purisima Hills RAWS site is located near the crest of a ridge covered in annual grass and sage brush and is accessed by an existing private road. The site provides ideal exposure to the local weather conditions, County Fire reported.

The property is owned by Sentinel Peak Resources, which operates the nearby Lompoc Oil and Gas Plant. Sentinel Peak has collaborated with Santa Barbara County Fire to allow use of the site for the RAWS installation.

Series: Wildfire County - Planning for the next big blaze

Large, destructive and deadly wildfires have become the "new normal" for California, according to the state Fire Foundation, and they can break out anytime, anywhere. Santa Barbara County has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.

The county's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.

+3
County littered with areas at high risk for wildfire
Wildfires
top story

County littered with areas at high risk for wildfire

  • Mike Hodgson
  • 5 min to read

Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.

+7
Preventing wildfire easier said than done
Local News
top story

Preventing wildfire easier said than done

  • Mike Hodgson
  • 5 min to read

The best way to prepare for wildfires is to prevent them from igniting in the first place. But that may be far easier said than done, because the primary cause of wildfires is people.

+3
Fuel breaks, prescribed burns controversial wildfire tools
Local News

Fuel breaks, prescribed burns controversial wildfire tools

  • Mike Hodgson
  • 5 min to read

Two methods of preventing and controlling wildfires are so mired in controversy that getting their use approved is difficult and if approved, opposition sometimes brings them to a halt.  Ironically, both sides cite the Thomas fire as evidence to bolster their positions.

Our View: Avoiding the burn in California
Editorial

Our View: Avoiding the burn in California

OPINION Today’s editorial is all about sharing the stories of your friends and neighbors, and their thoughts and fears about wildfires, all of which collectively paint a crucially important picture.

+4
Tepusquet community a model of fire safety
Local News

Tepusquet community a model of fire safety

  • Mike Hodgson
  • 6 min to read

While the approaching Alamo fire sparked apprehension and fear in Tepusquet residents, panic wasn’t part of the equation — the neighborhood is one of the best prepared for wildfire in the county. In fact, after completing a fuels treatment project, Tepusquet in 2009 was designated a Model Fire Safe Community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News