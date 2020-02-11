County Fire to install Remote Automated Weather Station near Burton Mesa communities

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Tuesday announced the implementation of its ninth Remote Automated Weather Station, which could provide real-time aid in predicting fire dangers, in Santa Barbara County.
The newest RAWS unit is set to be installed in the Purisima Hills area of Santa Barbara County on land owned by Sentinel Peak Resources near the Burton Mesa communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks.
There are nearly 2,200 interagency RAWS units strategically located throughout the U.S., according to County Fire. These stations monitor the weather and provide weather data that assists land management agencies with a variety of projects, such as monitoring air quality, rating fire danger, and providing information for research applications.
“The Purisima Hills RAWS unit will provide real-time weather data every hour to assist fire managers with determining fire danger ratings for the Santa Barbara Central Coast Fire Danger Rating Area,” read a portion of a statement from County Fire.
“Weather data includes temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, and dry vegetation fuel moisture. The data will contribute to more effective fire business management decisions, including fire resource staffing levels, resource pre-positioning and fire district project activity levels. The weather data is sent via satellite to various government agencies and ultimately stored permanently by the Western Region Climate Center.”
The data will be accessible by the public via the internet and freely available at all times, according to County Fire, which also reported that the data will contribute to the ongoing efforts by the National Weather Service to model and predict the local fire weather conditions that have contributed to multiple disastrous wildfires in Santa Barbara County.
The Purisima Hills RAWS site is located near the crest of a ridge covered in annual grass and sage brush and is accessed by an existing private road. The site provides ideal exposure to the local weather conditions, County Fire reported.
The property is owned by Sentinel Peak Resources, which operates the nearby Lompoc Oil and Gas Plant. Sentinel Peak has collaborated with Santa Barbara County Fire to allow use of the site for the RAWS installation.
Series: Wildfire County - Planning for the next big blaze
Large, destructive and deadly wildfires have become the "new normal" for California, according to the state Fire Foundation, and they can break out anytime, anywhere. Santa Barbara County has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.
The county's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.
Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.
Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.
The Cave fire that erupted Nov. 25 was a textbook example of Santa Barbara County wildfires, encompassing virtually all the elements that, in one combination or another, have characterized the South Coast’s most significant blazes.
While Santa Barbara County's fire marshal Rob Hazard doesn't believe wildfires are becoming more unpredictable in their behavior, he does acknowledge conditions are changing making them bigger, longer lasting, and being more difficult to contain.
“Firenado” sounds like the title for a campy science-fiction flick, but it’s a real phenomenon that firefighters say they’re seeing more often as wildfires worldwide become more intense.
Chaparral is the fuel that makes Santa Barbara County wildfires so dangerous and difficult to control. It most areas of the county, it makes up one arm of wildfire's triangle of ingredients — fuels, weather and topography.
Residents who lived in Mission Hills during the 2017 Rucker fire share their experiences from what was a frighteningly close call that highlighted local wildfire dangers and risks.
With about 14,000 homes in the communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks located on and around the reserve, and with wildfires becoming increasingly stronger and more dangerous, protecting the region from wildland blazes has become a renewed priority for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Biologists, botanists, ecologists and fire scientists generally embrace the concept that fire is a necessary part of the natural life cycle of…
Sundowners blow over, and through, the Santa Ynez Mountains onto the coastal plains around Santa Barbara. The bane of firefighters, they heat the air by compression as they push it downward against the land below, squeezing out its moisture and helping wildfires ignite and spread
Whittier fire struck hard at Santa Ynez camps, bringing hours of fear, devastating loss but tales of heroism, cooperation
As the Whittier Fire raged up the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, 30 young campers and 12 staff members escaped from Circle V Ranch Camp along the dirt access road to Highway 154. But in the blink of an eye, 83 people, including 56 campers, were trapped by a wall of flame.
The best way to prepare for wildfires is to prevent them from igniting in the first place. But that may be far easier said than done, because the primary cause of wildfires is people.
Although “fire season” is now considered year-round in Santa Barbara County and throughout most of California, the danger level increases when a mild spring warms into a hot summer and then bakes into a blazing fall.
Two methods of preventing and controlling wildfires are so mired in controversy that getting their use approved is difficult and if approved, opposition sometimes brings them to a halt. Ironically, both sides cite the Thomas fire as evidence to bolster their positions.
Los Padres ForestWatch says conducting prescribed burns and carving fuel breaks are a waste of time and money that would be better spent on fire-hardening homes and communities. The nonprofit advocates simple, but not necessarily inexpensive, steps homeowners can take to make their houses more resistant to wildfires.
OPINION Today’s editorial is all about sharing the stories of your friends and neighbors, and their thoughts and fears about wildfires, all of which collectively paint a crucially important picture.
While the approaching Alamo fire sparked apprehension and fear in Tepusquet residents, panic wasn’t part of the equation — the neighborhood is one of the best prepared for wildfire in the county. In fact, after completing a fuels treatment project, Tepusquet in 2009 was designated a Model Fire Safe Community.
Just 2½ years after the Whittier fire razed Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School, work is well underway on an $18 million reconstruction of the camp, with a target date of October 2020 for reopening the Outdoor School.
Although the Rucker fire was scary at the time, it may ultimately prove to have been a great learning experience for residents of the Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks and Vandenberg Village communities who, thanks to the fire, will be more prepared for similar situations in the future.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said in addition to keeping an advancing wall of flames away from a structure, creating defensible space can give firefighters an open area where they can mount a home defense. But it also works in reverse, too.
When a wildfire threatens and you have to evacuate, you won’t have time to think about everything you have to do, much less search for the important items you need to take with you. Now is the time to prepare.