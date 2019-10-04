{{featured_button_text}}

Two prescribed burns are planned after mid-October by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one near Orcutt and the other near Los Alamos, a department spokesman said.

A prescribed vegetation management burn will take place at the BarM Ranch, also known as the Barham Ranch, at 10505 Highway 101, about four miles southeast of Los Alamos, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire.

Mid-October to early November is the target window for the two-day burn aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire by removing old-growth flammable vegetation while helping to improve rangeland.

Approximately 557 acres of chaparral, oak woodland and sage scrub will be burned, Bertucelli said.

Burning will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. on permissive burn days, which County Fire officials hope will be consecutive days, but it will depend on weather conditions.

Bertucelli said the second range improvement burn is planned for the Righetti Ranch between highways 101 and 135 south of Orcutt, with a burn window of Oct. 15 to Jan. 1.

The prescribed burn is a follow-up to a 300-acre burn at the Righetti Ranch in November 2018 and will complete the 380-acre range improvement project, Bertucelli said.

About 80 acres of sage scrub and chaparral will be burned, starting at 9 a.m. and concluding by 6 p.m., over a single day.

Bertucelli said no agricultural or residential burning will occur during either of the prescribed burns.

The burns will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers, Bertucelli said.

Once the optimal burn days have been selected for either burn, additional notification will be provided to the public the day before the burning begins, he said.

Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires, help prevent wildfires from spreading and reduce watershed damage that leads to soil loss and sedimentation.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District staff has reviewed the smoke management plans for both burns and added conditions to minimize smoke impacts within the county.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, might be most affected by smoke from the burns, he said, but those who smell smoke should take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects.

Motorists also are advised to use caution when driving near burn operations.

The vegetation management burns are being planned and conducted on private land pending final approval from Cal Fire, the County Fire Department, the air pollution control districts of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, San Joaquin Valley APCD and the California Air Resources Board.

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.

To view prescribed burns planned throughout the state, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website at https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.