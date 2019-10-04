Smoke rises from prescribed burn on Righetti Ranch, west of Highway 135 south of Orcutt, in this photo from November 2018. Santa Barbara County Fire Department has scheduled a second burn at the ranch to complete the 308-acre range improvement project.
Len Wood, Staff
Rudy Gaytan, a member of the U.S. Forest Service Hotshot team out of Arroyo Grande, monitors a burning pile of dead trees cleared from the Pino Alto Picnic Area on Figueroa Mountain in March 2018.
Len Wood, Staff
A U.S. Forest Service worker clears dead trees to be placed on a burn pile at the Pino Alto Picnic Area on Figueroa Mountain in Los Padres National Forest in March 2018.
Two prescribed burns are planned after mid-October by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one near Orcutt and the other near Los Alamos, a department spokesman said.
A prescribed vegetation management burn will take place at the BarM Ranch, also known as the Barham Ranch, at 10505 Highway 101, about four miles southeast of Los Alamos, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire.
Mid-October to early November is the target window for the two-day burn aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire by removing old-growth flammable vegetation while helping to improve rangeland.
Approximately 557 acres of chaparral, oak woodland and sage scrub will be burned, Bertucelli said.
Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, might be most affected by smoke from the burns, he said, but those who smell smoke should take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects.
Motorists also are advised to use caution when driving near burn operations.
The vegetation management burns are being planned and conducted on private land pending final approval from Cal Fire, the County Fire Department, the air pollution control districts of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, San Joaquin Valley APCD and the California Air Resources Board.
For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.
To view prescribed burns planned throughout the state, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website at https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/.
