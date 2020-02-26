County Fire crew extinguishes small vegetation fire near Hwy 135 and Harris Grade

Santa Barbara County fighters mop up a controlled burn that went into a creek bed at Highway 135 and Harris Grade Rd ##LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/YExtf1CxCq— Len Wood (@lwood83) February 26, 2020
Santa Barbara County Fire crews Wednesday extinguished a small vegetation fire near Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road in Los Alamos.
The fire was initially reported at 11:20 a.m., and crews were mobilized after officials determined the fire was not part of a planned burn, said County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire, which Bertucelli said measured approximately 20 feet by 300 feet, broke out in a creek bed near Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road.
Three fire engines and a fire crew responded to the fire.
Firefighters cut a line around the fire and fully contained it shortly before 1 p.m., Bertucelli said.