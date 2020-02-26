County Fire crew extinguishes small vegetation fire near Hwy 135 and Harris Grade

Harris Grade fire

Santa Barbara County fighters mop up a fire that started Wednesday afternoon in a creek bed near Highway 135 and Harris Grade.

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Barbara County Fire crews Wednesday extinguished a small vegetation fire near Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road in Los Alamos.

The fire was initially reported at 11:20 a.m., and crews were mobilized after officials determined the fire was not part of a planned burn, said County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The fire, which Bertucelli said measured approximately 20 feet by 300 feet, broke out in a creek bed near Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road. 

Three fire engines and a fire crew responded to the fire. 

Firefighters cut a line around the fire and fully contained it shortly before 1 p.m., Bertucelli said. 

