A project planned to encourage walking, provide shade and sequester carbon at Richardson Park in New Cuyama will be funded by a grant announced this week by a state agency.
Santa Barbara County was awarded a $716,863 grant from the California Natural Resources Agency for the New Cuyama Greenway Project, said John Laird, California Natural Resources secretary.
The project will create a tree-lined pathway from the homes surrounding the park to public facilities located on the other side, connecting two footbridges over Salisbury Creek, said Ashley Watkins of the County Community Services Department’s Sustainability Division.
Watkins said the project was developed after talking with local residents and members of the New Cuyama Recreation District.
Richardson Park is owned by the county, but the pathway will also go through the adjacent New Cuyama Recreation Complex, which is owned by the district.
“Nobody really calls it that,” Watkins said. “Everybody just considers it all Richardson Park.
“The whole goal of the project is to increase walkability and sequester carbon,” she continued. “The pathway will connect the housing to the park to encourage people walking through to the Family Resource Center, the library and the health clinic.”
Watkins said drought-tolerant trees will be planted along the pathway, although county officials haven’t decided exactly what species of trees will be used.”
In addition to the pathway, additional trees will be planted throughout the park.
“As an added benefit, the shade from the trees will allow the local community the opportunity for gathering and socializing,” Watkins said.
She noted there is presently very little shade in the park, where temperatures can soar into the 100s in the summertime.
“The Cuyama Valley is a unique and critical location to receive funding from the Natural Resources Agency,” said Das Williams, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, whose 1st District includes part of the Cuyama Valley.
“It is a rural and isolated place where the effects of climate change make themselves apparent every day,” Williams said. “This is an incredible opportunity for the families to experience shade and cleaner air without putting their already depleted water table at further risk.”
The proposal was submitted to the Natural Resources Agency for a grant through the Urban Greening program funded by Cap-and-Trade revenues, also known as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.
Grants from the program support projects that aim to reduce greenhouse gases by sequestering carbon, decreasing energy consumption and reducing vehicle miles traveled, Laird said.
They also support projects that convert built environments into green spaces that improve air and water quality.
Natural Resources Agency personnel evaluated 84 applications, which included paying a visit to Richardson Park, and recommended the New Cuyama Greenway as one of 20 projects to share a total of $24.7 million in funding.
“These projects enhance our urban areas by creating and expanding green spaces that are more sustainable,” Laird said. “Urban Greening projects help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to combat the effects of climate change while contributing to healthy and vibrant communities.”
New Cuyama was especially suited to the grant program because of its depressed economy.
“Specifically, the funding targeted disadvantaged and low-income communities,” Watkins said, noting the three population centers the park serves — New Cuyama, Cuyama and Ventucopa — are all designated low-income communities.
In fact, 98 percent of the grant money is going to projects within and benefitting disadvantaged and low-income communities, Laird said.
Watkins didn’t know when work on the project will begin. The next step will be for the Natural Resources Agency to assign a grant coordinator, then an agreement for spending the funds will have to be worked out.
“I can tell you that all the projects must be completed by May 2021,” she said.
Project development was led by the County Sustainability Division, which has only been in existence about three years, in collaboration with the County Parks Division, New Cuyama Recreation District and various nonprofit organizations that supported the plan.
“We’re really thrilled about the project,” Watkins said. “The community is very excited. They’ve been very supportive. It’s a good opportunity for us to do some work out there.”