County Animal Services sees increase in pet adoptions, fosters since COVID-19 outbreak

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reporting a surge in pet adoptions and fosters at its three shelters in the days since coronavirus precautions were implemented in the county.

The Animal Services department elected to remain open with limited services and appointment-only visits, even as other shelters, such as the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, chose to cease all adoption services and shelter visits following the statewide shelter-at-home order.

Department operations manager Esteban Rodriguez said the levels of adoptions, fosterings and transfers to adoption partners have been exceptional considering limited capacity for visitors at its Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara sites.

"We are happy to say 130 adoptable animals left our shelters since March 16 when we ramped up our efforts to reduce our population and make space — 36 transfers to adoption partners, 47 adoptions and 47 animals to foster," Rodriguez said.

The surge of animals leaving the shelters over the 10-day period was made possible by the hard work of foster coordinators and shelter staff, Rodriguez added.

"This team effort has made an incredible impact on our shelters and in the lives of so many animals already," Rodriguez said.