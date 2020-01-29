Country singer Hunter Hayes is first act announced for 2020 Santa Barbara County Fair

Hunter Hayes, a country singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform in the Bud Light Concert series at this year’s Santa Barbara County Fair, event organizers revealed Wednesday.

Hayes is the first act announced for the 2020 fair, which will take place July 15 through 19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hayes will perform Thursday, July 16.

“Hunter Hayes has built a strong country music presence and has incredible talent,” said Richard Persons, CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark. “We’re thrilled to be able to include his incredible show in our Bud Light Concert series lineup.”

Hayes has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and has six gold- and platinum-certified singles. He is perhaps best known for his single, “Wanted,” which has sold more than 3.5 million copies and made Hayes the youngest male act to ever top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2012, Hayes won the CMT Award for New Artist of the Year, along with three BMI awards. He’s also accumulated nearly 2 billion on-demand streams globally.