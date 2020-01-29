Country singer Hunter Hayes is first act announced for 2020 Santa Barbara County Fair

Hunter Hayes, a country singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform in the Bud Light Concert series at this year’s Santa Barbara County Fair, event organizers revealed Wednesday.
Hayes is the first act announced for the 2020 fair, which will take place July 15 through 19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hayes will perform Thursday, July 16.
“Hunter Hayes has built a strong country music presence and has incredible talent,” said Richard Persons, CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark. “We’re thrilled to be able to include his incredible show in our Bud Light Concert series lineup.”
Hayes has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and has six gold- and platinum-certified singles. He is perhaps best known for his single, “Wanted,” which has sold more than 3.5 million copies and made Hayes the youngest male act to ever top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
In 2012, Hayes won the CMT Award for New Artist of the Year, along with three BMI awards. He’s also accumulated nearly 2 billion on-demand streams globally.
Other popular singles include “One Good Reason” and “Heartbreak.”
A Louisiana native, Hayes began his career in childhood with several appearances on national television shows. He was gifted his first guitar at age 6 by actor Robert Duvall and by age 7 he played for former President Bill Clinton at a White House lawn party.
Hayes has been a headliner on tours with the likes of Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini, and a supporting act on tours headlined by Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum, among others.
Hayes’ July 16 performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair will be free with paid fair admission. Seating will be available on a first-come basis.
For more information on the fair, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.