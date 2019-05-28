Stephanie Quayle looks every bit the part of a country music star: young, fit, stylish with a crystal voice and stories to tell. But this up-and-comer has no compunction about stepping down from the red carpet to get her boots dirty in a hometown arena.
“I grew up in 4-H, ran amateur barrels at our house, went to every single rodeo. I love being on the farm, throwing a halter on a horse and getting lost in the fields for days. You put me in an arena with horses and cattle, I feel right at home,” Quayle said.
The country-born-and-raised Montana woman will bring her own flavor of country to the Central Coast when she opens Friday night’s performance of the 76th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
“She’s very friendly and sweet and charming. There’s no diva involved, so anyone who wants to say ‘Hi’ will be welcome,” said Sunny Country 102.5 FM Program Director Jay Turner.
Quayle caught Turner’s attention in 2018 when she showed up at the radio station’s studio with nothing but her music, a guitar player and a work ethic that doesn’t quit. The Jay & Jessie Nashville to You Pop Up Performance that followed at Rancho Nipomo Deli in January 2018 gave Turner just what he was looking for.
“She’s got a new sound, but it’s not electronic. It’s pretty traditional country with pedal steel, soulful, authentic sound. It’s not contrived. She has a vibe. If you come to the show Friday night, you’ll see what I mean,” Turner said.
The past year saw Quayle named Country Music Television’s Artist of the Year and inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2019. She was tapped to host the Academy of Country Music Awards Awards Carpet with the Wrangler Network which brought her to OK Magazine’s ACM Awards Best-Dressed List. Quayle also performed at Stoney's Rockin' Country for the ACM Lifting Lives show.
Songs like “Drinking with Dolly” and “Winnebago” have become light-hearted favorites of the fan base she lovingly refers to as her “Flock of Quayle” while “Selfish” offers a loving answer Thomas Rhett’s 2017 hit “Star of the Show.”
“Over the course of my career and as I continued to find my voice, there has been nothing that feels more right than when I’m singing and writing songs have that country heart. It’s such an important cultural genre as well. There’s so much history with such a wide array of sounds, I’m obsessed with it. I never want country music to lose the heart of the cowgirl,” Quayle said.
And she knows her material.
“Playing country music, writing country music, loving country music doesn’t mean you have to grow up on the back of a horse on a farm. I did. I got to do that. So songs about that hit me directly because I grew up that way. But country music is for everyone who wants to continue that cowgirl spirit, that cowboy state of mind. That’s why I’m drawn to stories like ‘If I Was a Cowboy,’” Quayle said.
Raised on her family’s Montana farm, Quayle began playing piano with her grandmother earlier than most kids learn to read. She played clarinet in the school band, wrote poetry and her own music and, at 15, picked up the guitar.
She loved listening to the old barn radio where rock and Americana found playtime, but country music was queen.
“It was engrained in me at such a young age,” Quayle said.
It was during an exchange program in Switzerland that she became lead singer of a band, setting in stone that need to perform, share her music, and be part of the soundtrack in fans’ lives.
“There’s nothing that feels more right then when I’m singing and writing songs that have that country heart,” Quayle said. “I’m the songs behind the moments that, hopefully, you’ll go back to in your memory when you hear that song again. If it’s familiar, you’ll remember what you were wearing, what was going on. That kind of song tattoos your heart.”
As she worked her way up the ladder of a country music career, she found herself moving to Nashville in 2011, and has been working the sound waves and roadways ever since.
“I love being able to create music that has that spirit of the West. There’s so much of that work ethic in any industry. It takes a lot of steps to get where you’re going. It rarely just happens. It’s important we continue growing through that process. The greatest feeling is when you put your head down, work through all that blood, sweat and tears, and earn that moment,” Quayle said.
And she’s earning it, traveling coast to coast, performing at venues large and small, doing what it takes to make a name for herself and her work.
“Of all the industry artists out there, she’s doing all the right things: she’s not over saturating the market, not schmoozing too much, not too pushy. We believe in her,” Turner said.